How A USB Duplicator Helps The Work Place





As a computer-less digital device, the USB duplicator allows a non-technical operator copy massive amounts of data with information to other blank flash drives. The Nexcopy USB104SA USB duplicator is greatly different than using Microsoft Windows and a drag-and-drop process to copy data. In contrast, this is a device designed to make perfect digital copies from one master to four targets.

The mini USB duplicator significantly changes the way an organization handles data and disseminates that data to others. The convenience of this device, some would say, is as big a change as the World Wide Web and how we read documents. The unit is ultra-fast and moves data much faster than a typical computer operating system and environment. Rather than spend hours performing a copy and paste function on a computer, the USB104SA is a single click button copy operation. This is a smart, efficient and trustworthy way to duplicate content to flash drives.

Before these standalone, computer-less USB duplicators came along, a computer IT professional would be limited in many other ways. For example, the computer may only have several USB ports to use with the flash drives, or the computer is slow and doesn't copy the data to the flash drives very fast. Because of these limitations the Nexcopy duplicator was created.

Consider this for speed between a Nexcopy duplicator and a computer system: The computer system can take up to 10 minutes for 1GB of content to be copied. The time will differ based on the computer processor being used; however, it is clear that using a computer is slow. With this small mini USB duplicator the same 1GB of data will copy under two minutes. While consuming this information, also take note this example is with USB 2.0 flash drives. With USB 3.0 flash drives, the copy speed is under one minute to all four targets. In a Windows computer, it is not possible to copy one GB of data to four USB sticks in under one minute.

The brand, Nexcopy, offers the standalone, computer-less USB duplicator in other sizes. The other sizes include a medium system which is one master to 15 targets and a large duplicator system which is one master to 31 targets.

The mini USB duplicator will copy data in an asynchronous method. This means that when a drive is completed, you may remove the drive and insert another and the copy process never stops. Even with three USB drives still copying, you can remove one and replace it with a blank and the copy cycle continues. Like a never ending loop.

The device is also considered a binary copier. This means the device will copy anything, regardless of the files on the drive, or the structure of the device. Meaning, the mini duplicator will copy a USB stick made for Windows, a USB stick made for Linux or a USB stick made for Macintosh computers. The device considers any master flash drive a device filled with only zero and ones, or said another way, binary data.

The copy device will make an exact digital copy to the blank USB drives. This is a great benefit for those who create bootable computer sticks.





Copying using a USB flash duplicator is quite simple. The operator will add a master USB drive to the far left USB socket, together with blank devices in the duplicator's additional USB sockets. The duplicator will automatically know the master and blanks and begin the copy process. Making the operator's task a cinch.

After the source drive is inserted for replicating, the machine scans the flash drive and assesses its contents for duplication. In case the size of the targets are significantly less in memory than the targets, the duplicator will automatically flag the smaller devices as incompatible. This makes it easy for the operator to understand something is wrong and the data from the master device will not fit the capacity of the smaller, target devices.

Together with USB drives gaining popularity and the optical drive disappearing from computers, the flash drive is the secure and preferred way to transfer and share information with others. USB duplicators will become more and more popular with companies, associations, organizations and government agencies. With the ease-of-use about the operation of the device and the reliability it will provide for the copies made, this USB104SA model is efficient and economical for any business size, large or small.

Nexcopy does offer other solutions for flash drives to make them read-only or write protected. It is important to understand there are ways to make a USB read-only and not read and write. By making a USB read-only it means a virus cannot jump onto the drive and spread. This is a very valuable point to consider when dealing with flash drives. Although the USB104SA will not perform this advanced function, there are other models the company offers which will perform the USB write protect function.

The USB flash drive duplicator is available through online retailers such as Amazon. With the price only a few hundred dollars, cheaper than a computer system, this USB104SA is the right solution for data duplication and USB copy jobs.