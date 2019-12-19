



SEO is a powerful tool that can do a lot for a business, and it’s a popularity on the internet. It’s something that’s forever changing, and so it’s important to stay on top of it. Being more aware of how the online world works for your business can be a game-changer for your company. Here are some valuable tips to stay on top of SEO improvements.

Always Update Broken Links

Broken links are something that is often ignored but is actually highly important when it comes to making improvements to your SEO. Imagine you are a customer or client, entering your site for the first time. They click on a link, perhaps to a page you’ve referenced for an article or to a product or service you were selling. However, since that post or web page went life, the existing links are no longer active. Whether that’s because they’ve been taken down or there’s a problem with them. Either way, you should get alerted whenever a broken link appears on your site. Keeping on top of these broken links is essential and the more you can fix regularly, the better your site performs and becomes a more prominent website on the search engines.

Outsource The Help For What You Don’t Understand

Outsourcing is something all businesses do when they’re struggling to do everything that needs doing in-house. Whether that’s tech support, someone to manage the books or scheduling social media. There’s a company or individual out there who can help when it comes to making improvements. For your SEO, you might want to look at how you can outsource aspects of the work that maybe you don’t understand or have much of a grasp on. Everything from your AdWords keyword planner to help create criteria for your blog content that will make it SEO-friendly every time. It all goes towards creating a more enjoyable experience for your customers.

Refresh Your Web Design Every Year

Your website design can quickly become outdated and so it’s a good idea to give it a tweak every so often. Especially if it’s well overdue an update, you might want to transform the entire website and make a web design from scratch. The more unique your site is, the better and by having a designer who can professionally make something that’s unique to your brand and company, you can make it stand out even more. So try to encourage a little web design refresh every year. It might be changing font sizes or image processing speeds. You might want to change up the layout slightly if you’ve noticed parts of your areas that are more popular than others. Why not put these in plain sight so that they can benefit from even more traffic?

Write Quality Content Every Time

The content of your website is something that likely has an influence over your customers, whether they choose to help promote your content or they simply read it and move on. There’s some webpages or articles that have gone viral, thanks to readers sharing the content across social media platforms and it spreading further, beyond your audience. Try to research what’s performed well in the past and look at what other companies have done. Drawing inspiration from others can be really beneficial in growing your website’s quality. Remember to make sure its headline is clickable and that you’ve thought about the content in its layout and how easily it reads.

Keep Yourself Aware Of The Changes

Things change, and when it comes to the online world, that changes come in quite quickly. So it’s really essential that you are keeping on top of changes to search engine optimization and the future of it through those that control it. Stay in the loop by reading up on it online and knowing that it’s important to continue to adapt to those changes in order to grow. If you’re not willing to keep up, then there’s a real danger of you falling behind.

Improving your SEO can be beneficial for a number of reasons, but it’s good to stay on top of it and to make sure you are making those necessary changes needed to grow and evolve the business constantly.