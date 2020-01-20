Step by Step Guide to Schedule Instagram Posts





Online social media has become elementary in people’s personal and entrepreneurial life. People like to stay connected, and the internet boom has made it easily possible for the mass. Pictures are considered to be the best way to know more about a person, and Instagram touches the very basis of connectivity, pictures. People upload photos from their day to day life, and the cycle of followers and following goes on.

Apart from social connectivity, Instagram is used as a significant platform for advertisement. Companies tend to hold separate business accounts to promote their products. It is a hidden truth that people spend most of their time with technology and rely on social media and using it as a medium of promotion has taken the front seat in the last decade. Moreover, celebrities are hired as brand ambassador to post the specific product and promote it.

Since it is in such significant use daily, it becomes tedious to select pictures, write captions, and post them every time. Scheduling Instagram posts is a tool to alleviate this problem and save a lot of time and trouble.

Chronology

The time of posting a picture is crucial. Posting several photos in a cluster at the same time may leave you with no good pictures left to be published and stay inactive for long. Staying inactive impedes the connectivity with your followers. Scheduling posts for a stipulated period can help you stay active throughout without spending much time on it.

Moreover, when you schedule the posts, it must be taken care of to post pictures in the order they happen in real life. A silly mistake would be a blunder and deteriorate your presence on the portal.

Captions

Captions have become a new necessity for posting pictures. People spend substantial time to think of a caption that would draw the most number of people to their posts. In layman terms, a caption is a thought that would make your picture more meaningful, and you can come across one any time. It is practically unfeasible to post the picture the moment a caption hits you.

Thus, scheduling posts lets you skip the immediate need of caption and gives you more time to think about it. Moreover, you can schedule some posts and put the captions as they hit you. It would enhance the thought in your captions and draw a significant chunk of people to your post.

Platform Independence

Many mobile applications help you schedule posts from your Instagram account. People often edit their pictures before posting them on Instagram, and it is evident that smartphones and computers provide better editing tools. Using a scheduling application can help you post photos on your Instagram directly from your device after you edit them.

Moreover, you can put several captions in the application beforehand to make it more comfortable. This is extremely useful in various organizations and news portals where they post consistently to keep their followers updated, and doing it via a computer would be way more productive.

Do you do Instagram posting. How it works for you? Please share your experience.