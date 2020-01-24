5 Ways Proxies Will Help You Get More Business on Social Media





Proxies are a fundamental link between your computer and the rest of the internet. While they safely secure your privacy and identity, a proxy address also ensures anonymity. This is the top reason why people all over the globe feel the need to have one.

There are different kinds of proxies, such as residential proxies, datacenter proxies, or mobile proxies. In this article, we shall look at how social media proxies can be used to get more business on social media.

1.Run Campaigns on Social Media

Different social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have slowly continued to gain popularity in the world of digital business. More companies are joining the bandwagon of social media campaigns to get a massive following from the campaign. Of course, various factors will determine the amount of followers you attract. You’ll have to remember who your target audience is, and how they will benefit from your campaign.

The more you engage your account, the more people will follow you. This means that you have to post 2-3 times a day. Take note not to spam your followers because posting too much may cause some to abandon your page. We highly recommend to check best Twitter proxy providers list https://proxyway.com/best-twitter-proxy.

Each post should be relevant and have some engagement with your followers. For instance, your caption could be in the form of a question. This makes your followers feel like they’re having a one-to-one conversation with you, and they are more likely to click your affiliate link.

Proxies help you hide under different IP addresses. Through these addresses, you can easily run different accounts and use them to promote your campaign further.

2.Become a DDoS Tester

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) has garnered a bad reputation as it is commonly used by hackers to shut down the websites of large corporations such as the government and other influential individuals. These hackers use DDoS illegally, and in this section, we shall show you how you can test these illegal programs and make money from it.

Through proxies, you can become a DDoS tester and offer your service to various websites. All you have to do is test their security and give the feedback as to the loopholes you came across that could put the website in potential danger of shutdown by hackers.

The downside to this is that you will need to have a certain level of coding skills.

3.Use SERP Tracker for Higher Google Ranking (Search Engine Results Page)

Thanks to SEO (Search Engine Optimization), businesses are in a constant competition to appear at the top of a search engine. High rankings always boil down to the SEO strategy, which consists of the proper use of specific keywords.

So how does SEO relate to you, an owner of proxies? Well, the scraping of keywords is done using proxies since no one would want to do this using their real IP address. Scraping keyword positions using just one IP address is very likely to get you banned from a site since it involves requesting too much data. As a proxy owner, you can safely scrape keyword positions and sell that information to companies that are looking to improve their SEO rankings.

4.Set Up a Public Server That Contains Ads

Proxies are often used as internet browsers. Since you own one or multiple proxies, you can set up a public proxy to be used by other people. Enable advertisements on your public proxy so that you can make money every time someone clicks a link.

To set up the public proxy, you will need to get a proxy script software, and these are written in PHP language. There are plenty of such software that you can get for free. If you are not financially strained, you can also choose to go for one that requires a payment plan.

5.Set Up A SSL Encryption

All websites ought to have SSL encryption for them to be considered secure to browse. The certificate is costly, and only one can be used per domain. This means that if you have six domains, you have to get six different certificates. It is at this point that proxies come in.

Proxies can be used to make cheaper SSL certificates for people or organizations that have several websites.

The reverse proxy protects the website from traffic, requests, and blow of attacks. Your clients will, therefore, not be forced to purchase a separate certificate for each new website.

This method works best if you have plenty of rotating IP addresses. Through this rotation, there will be no need for websites to share a domain or IP address.

Conclusion

Proxies are the perfect tool for staying anonymous on the internet and safely going about your activities. However, you must be careful to pick the right proxy server provider to ensure that your social media business grows smoothly. Smart tips for investing in a quality proxy server include great reviews, a big IP pool, and purchasing the product from a legitimate seller.