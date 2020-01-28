Common Problems With Business Phone Systems





Business phone systems are a necessary expense if you run a large office. However, you may not realize all the issues that you could have with one of these systems. A list of common office phone system problems is listed with potential solutions. Using these tips will make your business more efficient, more profitable, and customer-friendly.

Business Phone Systems Can Be Too Complex

When you order a business phone system, you are getting a complex system that can be difficult to learn. You do not have time to shut down your business to train your staff on the phones. You will lose money if your customers get lost in the system, and you will frustrate customers when their voicemails are not returned.

Get a business phone system that is easy to understand. You need a simple list of actions and gestures that your staff can use to manage their phones, and you must put that sheet on every desk in the office. Remove all the functions you do not need and order phones from a company that offers support/service.

You Need To Know How to Prevent Traffic Jams

A toll free phone number is an excellent way for customers to reach you, but your system might be inundated with calls because the number is toll free. Customers could jam your system if they are calling, stuck on hold, and unable to speak to someone. Your business phone system could crash, and your customers will be even more upset.

Make certain that your phone system has more than one toll free number that can be used to reach different parts of your company. When you spread out the calls, you will avoid busy signals or system crashes.

Create a System Queue with Several Options

When customers call your office, they should have as many options as you can give them. Your phone system should let customers check the directory. Your system should allow customers to leave voicemails for the people in your office, or the system should allow customers to make payments or place orders using automated functions.

You will get your customers off the phone, but they got the service they needed. If you do not have a standard office phone queue, your customers will get busy signals or shop elsewhere.

You Need a Receptionist Phone That Allows For Transfers And Three-Way Calling

Your business phone system should include a phone that sits at the receptionist’s desk. The receptionist’s phone should allow for transferring to any other phone in the office. The receptionist should have the ability to send calls to another phone, stay on the call, and introduce the caller. Plus, you can buy a second receptionist’s phone to put in the conference room. You can welcome new callers to each conference call, and you can even mute the lines in a conference call for the sake of privacy.

Conclusion

Your business phone system must meet all the criteria above if you want to be productive during the day. The office phone system must give you several options that are easy to use, and you need an automated system that can guide callers. When you add these phones to the office, you can put a cheat sheet on each desk so your staff knows how to use each phone.