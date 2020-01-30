CannDynamics Co-Founder to Educate & Engage Cannabis on the Blockchain Audience

CannDynamics, Inc. launched with the purpose of connecting people with the proper cannabis treatments via easily accessible, digestible and weighty metrics. The tireless Santa Barbara-based, California firm is bringing science and technology together to best serve those in need.

Co-Founder Ruth Fisher is joining Cannabis on the Blockchain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 11th 2020, leading the keynote lineup with an overview of the relationship between science and technology in regard to cannabis, and where the opportunity for blockchain exists in the arena. In advance of the event, I had the opportunity to speak with Fisher and pick her brain on what we can expect at the event and some key insight into the cannabis space.

Let’s start with background. I know you’ve been busy recently, what’s new with CannDynamics? Fisher didn’t hesitate to highlight first the mission of CannDynamics of the development of technology to best pair cannabis users with the best-suited products. From this foundation, the firm published “The Medical Cannabis Primer” – receiving exceptional reviews from CannaLytica as well as the Santa Barbara Independent. Not one to rest on laurels, Fisher is booked to participate in a medical cannabis panel in California the week before Cannabis on the Blockchain.

For Fisher, “Blockchain will become an important part of the IT we integrate into the technology we’re developing to guarantee transparency and integrity of the information we provide our users.”

When exploring the cannabis supply chain, myriad components offer opportunity. From cultivation, extraction and processing, to delivery, education, Seed-to-Sale and feedback technology can optimize these phases. Whether we’re talking about compound profile consistency, educating stakeholders or analyzing feedback – to name a few – embracing the relationship between science and technology is crucial to capitalize on these processes.

On the other side of the scale, achieving operational stability and profitability in addition to compliance with burdensome and dynamic laws and regulations pose obstacles to the industry. To that end, Fisher goes on to explain, “The industry is becoming increasingly complex as laws and regulations keep changing, competition intensifies between and among legal and black-market suppliers and new products and services flood the market.”

With 2019 in the rearview, looking ahead to 2020, I asked Fisher to offer a crazy prediction for the industry, and her response could cause at the very least massive disruption – “The declassification of THC will unleash a flood of big pharma research and applications” – but only time will tell.

Cannabis on the Blockchain will bring together many of the best and brightest in the industry, from those just dipping a toe to weathered veterans, and Fisher hopes to deliver a clear picture of the relationship between science and technology, while getting into the weeds and gaining more education on DLT and blockchain technology in the cannabis space. Having reviewed her presentation, I’m expecting a line of people eager to discuss the prospects of partnership.

Those attending Fisher’s keynote sessions can expect an overview of, “the cannabis industry, describing the nature of its complexities; the current scope of technology in the cannabis industry; problems in the cannabis industry where the application of innovation and technology may help; and opportunities in the cannabis industry for blockchain in particular.”

The event is on Februrary 11th, 2020 with Fisher leading the keynote lineup at 1:15pm ET with “Where Science, Technology and Cannabis Meet.” Interested in attending, and learning more about this up-and-coming industry? Register today and save 50% with the code “COTB50.”