How Technology Is Changing How People Watch Sports

Technology has seeped deep into the roots of almost all sectors, and the sports industry is no exception. The sports industry is an arena with huge potential for tech application, and in the last decade, we have experienced great technological changes in the industry. While the rules of the game almost remain the same, the way it’s watched and interpreted has changed drastically.

Gone are the days when TV was the only medium to watch live games. Some pedants may resist the spread of technology into sports, while others assert that it has improved the experience for spectators and enhanced fairness for players. Whichever view they take, it’s evident that technology and sports will continue to align closely to ensure the transformation of sports for both players and fans.

Besides being able to get sports sign-up offers from Betrivers in Pennysylvania and Indiana, technology has also helped sports marketers improve their marketing efforts and influence their audience. Below are ways in which technology is transforming the way we watch sports.

Live streaming on Over the Top (OTT) platforms

Watching the match live on OTT platforms is of great benefit for the audience. Initially, you could only catch a live game of your favorite team either on a live commentary on the radio or through television. If you missed the live-action, you’d have to wait for the highlights, but today with the invention of OTT platforms like Hotstar, you can watch live matches on the go with just an internet connection.

Goal-Line Technology (GLT)

The watershed moment for this tech in European football came a decade ago during the World cup in South Africa. When Frank Lampard scored what should’ve been an equalizer against Germany, the linesman ruled that the ball had not crossed the goal-line, and England went on to lose the game 4-1. It was after this that FIFA boss Sepp Blatter had a change of heart about GLT and started championing for its use.

The tech was already available, having been developed from cricket’s complex Hawk-Eye sensor analysis system. Following the FIFA ruling, the technology was introduced to the English Premier League in 2013 and has since proven itself to be an effective tool. Hawk-Eye – named after its creator, Professor Paul Hawkins – is also a crucial component of international cricket and tennis, as well as being used for the Olympic Games.

Wearable Tracking Technology

This is the latest frontier of sports-related technology, wearable gadgets to monitor and track player performance through performance, biometric measurements, and speed. Together with key performance indicators (KPIs), such tech can be utilized to mold and modify training for individual athletes, determining areas where they can improve and optimize their performance.

Some of us are familiar with this type of wearable tech since individual fitness trackers became common with those wishing to monitor and improve their health through exercise. Its application in professional athletes goes past training, and in the future, the tech may be made available for spectators during gameplay. It is also likely to be included in sports betting too – where fans could bet on which player will perform better or be fastest on the pitch.