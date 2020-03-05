Best Ways to Increase Your Website Traffic for Free in 2020





Increasing website traffic is one of the common problems webmasters face. It is a continuous process of trying to attract people to your audience. Apart from traditional paid advertising, there are also many different ways you can tweak your website in order to receive more traffic.

There are different types of traffic you should consider, such as:

Organic Traffic

Direct Traffic

Paid Traffic

Referral Traffic

Social media Traffic

Your job should be to increase the number of people that visit your website from each type of traffic. In this article, we will go through some of the best ways to increase your organic traffic for free.

1. On-Page SEO

You probably already know the importance of On-page SEO, as it is one of the most important parts for increasing your organic traffic. Search Engine Optimization is a strategy that will make your website visible on search engines. Even if you offer high-quality content, there is no point in owning a website if people cannot find it.

On-page SEO means that you need to optimize your website for the people who are most likely to be interested in your content. On-page SEO means that you should apply techniques such as keyword research, attractive page titles, SEO friendly URL, good Meta description, Optimize for performance, keyword density, and much more.

2. Publish Videos

The video content is booming at the moment. Just because people receive a lot more information through videos, they tend to react better to such publications. In order to increase engagement on your website, which will make your website rank higher on search engines, you need to produce informative, creative, and funny videos on your website or social media accounts that are promoting your site.

3. Don’t Forget About Social Media

The most significant part of your traffic will probably come from your social media profiles. You need to start your social media campaign at the same time you start with your website. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn will help you drive free traffic to your site. You should also publish sharable content that offers some kind of value to users, not just promotional material from your website.

4. Allow Time for Off-Page SEO

People often forget that off-page SEO cannot happen overnight. It is a continuous process that has nothing to do with your website characteristics. Basically, it is a technique for promoting your website across all internet channels. This cannot happen overnight. You need to build your online presence just so big search engines can see your website as a reliable source of information.

There are few ways for increasing your off-page SEO, such as:

Social Media

Email Marketing

Blog Commentating

Local Business Listing

Link Building

Guest Posting

5. High-Quality Content

Most people often make the same mistake where they go for quantity instead of quality. Remember, the quality of your content has the most effective tool for increasing your traffic. If you have low-quality posts, people might visit your website but never return since they expect to get some kind of value from your content.

Producing high-quality content means that you should write informational content that will provide some kind of value to users. You should write your own content and use relevant images in order to improve the user experience. People should feel satisfied reading your content, and it is the best way to make them return to your website again.

Collaborate With Partners

This is another way to promote your website for free. There are many websites that offer partnership methods for promoting content. This means that you can collaborate with a wide section of businesses that are willing to promote your website in exchange for promotion from your website.

These are some of the best ways to promote your website for free and increase your traffic. Remember, it is a long-term process that cannot be done overnight. You cannot expect to create a successful free marketing campaign with little effort that will have tremendous results, just like as if you were selecting the NBA expert picks. It requires work, but you will see a lot of benefits since you will start gaining traffic without any investment.