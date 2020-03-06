Amdocs, Google Cloud Duo Earns Early Adopter in Altice USA

Partnerships are a sign of the times, as piecing together the cloud era is no small feat – even for the likes of Google or Amazon to go it alone. While we read about advancements in the cloud and innovation around the globe, but where the rubber meets the road is when early adopters take solutions, services and systems to task.

Amdocs and Google Cloud have announced a partnership, which would enable the delivery of the Amdocs OSS/BSS systems on Google Cloud. The duo also announced an early adopter, Altice USA, is leveraging the Amdocs data and intelligence systems via Google Cloud.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud, noted, “We’re delighted to partner with Amdocs to help communications providers transform their businesses with the cloud. Through our partnership with Amdocs, we’re able to empower communications providers in monetizing 5G/edge as a business services platform, better leverage data and AI, and improve operational efficiency and the experience for their end-users.”

Specifically speaking, within the Amdocs, Google Cloud partnership lays a number of benefits. The pairing promised to keep a focus on the 5G edge, committed to developing solutions to support CSPs better monetize their efforts. Running on Google Cloud’s Anthos, CSPs can leverage the Amdocs portfolio for flexibility in multi-cloud and hybrid configurations.

Amdocs and Google are also aimed to empower CSPs through data and analytics. The Amdocs data hub and Data intelligence analytics solutions are currently available on Google Cloud, and Amdocs intends to continue developing solutions to aid CSPs in finding value in data to improve the end user experience and service reliability.

An additional key piece to the announcement is the two firms parenting on site reliability engineering (SRE) services, with the two sharing SRE and DevOps tools, frameworks and best practices.

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs, explained, “Service providers worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centered on the cloud in order to drive new services, revenue opportunities and experiences. By combining our cloud-native, open and modular solutions with the fully managed, high performing Google Cloud, we can accelerate this journey.”

CSPs must modernize with the times, and with Amdocs and Google Cloud lending a helping hand, this once Herculean task is within reason. Welcome to an era of data-driven, cloud-powered decision making.

How are you leveraging your network data?