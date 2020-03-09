FEATURE NEWS

Airtel Partners with Cisco for 5G Proliferation

By

The hype surrounding 5G is setting a rather high bar. While in recent months we’ve been seeing the number of 5G deployments around the globe grow, we are still at least a couple of years before we see a truly international presence of this transformational technology.

Bharti Airtel announced today that is has been working with Cisco to unveil India’s largest 5G-ready, 100G IP and optical integrated network. Airtel aims to possess the preeminent 5G ready network in the region.

“Airtel continues to transform its network to ensure greater availability and reach across India to deliver best-in-class mobile experience for our customers,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel. “Our ongoing collaboration with Cisco is critical in helping us to be 5G-ready, collapsing multiple legacy domains to build a flatter, simpler and automated network with more bandwidth to support internet services and the endless growth in consumer and business applications people rely on every day.”

Currently, Airtel supports more than 280 million mobile subscribers over 2G and 4G technology – a significant chunk of its 1.17 billion total subscribers. Cisco research notes that by 2023 India will see more than 67 million 5G connections, with 66 percent being mobile and the remainder wired or wi-fi.  

“Airtel is transforming its network to be modern, adaptable and scalable to accommodate the phenomenal mobile growth in India,” said Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Cisco Service Provider Business, India and SAARC. “Together we are delivering a highly-scalable IP and optical network throughout India that enables broader mobile access to connect more people, and more businesses who can do more with the internet.”

For telco’s, it is mission critical to create a robust network to be able to not only deliver the next generations of services but to be able to exceed end user expectations with service delivery. 5G is coming, let’s hope telcos around the globe are ready.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Maurice Nagle

Web Editor

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Unlocking the Promise of a Digital Workplace

By: Special Guest    3/9/2020

The business landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade. Driven by the need to remain agile, competitive and productive, organisations a…

Read More

Airtel Partners with Cisco for 5G Proliferation

By: Maurice Nagle    3/9/2020

Bharti Airtel announced today that is has been working with Cisco to unveil India's largest 5G-ready, 100G IP and optical integrated network. Airtel a…

Read More

Amdocs, Google Cloud Duo Earns Early Adopter in Altice USA

By: Maurice Nagle    3/6/2020

Amdocs and Google Cloud have announced a partnership, which would enable the delivery of the Amdocs OSS/BSS systems on Google Cloud. The duo also anno…

Read More

Evolution of Mobile Networks in the Era of 5G

By: Special Guest    3/5/2020

Wireless carriers have invested billions into their networks to support the ongoing demand for faster network speeds. They must look for ways to incre…

Read More

Best Ways to Increase Your Website Traffic for Free in 2020

By: Special Guest    3/5/2020

Increasing website traffic is one of the common problems webmasters face. It is a continuous process of trying to attract people to your audience. Apa…

Read More
View All News