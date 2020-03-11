How Will Technology Improve Customer Service in The Future





Customer service is one of the most important things nowadays. Businesses invest a lot of money in order to improve their customer service just to separate them from their competitors. In a recent survey, people said that customer service is one of the highest deciding factors about their purchase. Customer service can be improved massively by leveraging the power of technology.

In case you have not noticed, customer service is a lot different than a few years ago. With the right technology, we are now able to answer customer demands faster than ever.

That is why we decided to go through some of the technology improvements that will help us reach even better customer service standards in the future.

1. Live Face-to-face Video Conversations Will Increase

With the help of the internet, we are now able to answer client demands even when we are not in the office. However, providing more personalized touch by using video chat is very appealing to customers. Remember, eye contact is very powerful, and in the future, we expect that video communication will surpass the more traditional ways of communicating like voice conversation.

You will be able to improve your relationship with the customers and, at the same time, fulfill their demands.

2. Real-time live conversation Will Outpace email Communication

Since we live in very dynamic times where people do not have a lot of time to wait for a response to their email, real-time live messaging will dramatically increase in the future. Clients will pick specific businesses that can answer their questions in real-time live conversation instantly. That is why companies need to improve their response times and use tools like Facebook Messenger to reply to customers immediately.

3. Increased Use of Bots and Artificial Intelligence

Messaging bots came a few years ago, and it is a commonly used way of communication for many companies. This is a system that allows the automatic response to clients instantly by pre-defined questions and answers. Over the next couple of years, we expect that the use of bots will increase as they become more clever using data-based artificial intelligence.

In the future, they will be able to have a full conversation with clients and answer their demands and problems instantly. Bots will reduce expenses and provide self-service for customers that will save you a lot of money.

4. Customer Service Will Be Driven by Data

Data is probably the most important resource for companies nowadays. In recent years, the value of data surpassed the value of oil and became the most valuable resource on the planet. Just like many sectors in the business, customer service will also see benefits from data management. For example, if you install a customer service software, you don’t know whether or not it is effective if you don’t analyze its success after the use.

The use of data will help companies optimize their customer services to suit particular needs. For example, if a customer fulfills a few criteria, it is going to be handled in a different way than other people, for instance (country regulations, laws, etc.)

5. Social Media Will Become the Biggest Customer Service Tool

Nowadays, many businesses use social media as their base customer service tool. There are a lot of useful tools that social media can provide for improving customer relationships and answering customer demands. Social media is going to become a standard customer service must-have tool, as it has the ability to enhance communication with people and earn their trust through specific action.

Since customer service is a crucial factor for creating a successful business, you need to take the first step and try to improve your services in every way possible. It is a crucial step in every part of the world, no matter you own a local store, a construction business or an online betting website specialized on the Kentucky Derby odds.

Providing the best user experience will not just only improve your relationship with the customers, but also change the way people see your brand.