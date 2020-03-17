10$ Million in Fresh Funding Sets ZeroNorth up to Flourish

The cat and mouse game that is security extends throughout the development lifecycle. As software development squads crank out application, security too often gets left by the waist side in DevOps. From software to infrastructure, security cannot be a second thought.

Crosslink Capital led a 10$ million Series A+ round of funding for ZeroNorth. The provider of risk-based vulnerability orchestration across application and infrastructure gained additional investment from Petrillo Capital, ClearSky and Rally Ventures.

“Software security has never been more important, but it’s never been this challenging either. Development and security teams are pushed apart by the need for speed, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Security teams can rise to the challenge and speed of DevOps, and orchestration across the development lifecycle is the answer,” said John Worrall, CEO at ZeroNorth.

The ZeroNorth update doesn’t stop there, as in recent months it named new CEO John Worrall, CFO Karen Higgins, CTO John Steven and VP of Marketing Dave Howell. The freshly formed leadership team will also see Crosslink Capital partner Matt Bigge join the firm’s board of directors.

Since its launch in April 2019, ZeroNorth can tout 2x growth in customer base while seeing a 3x pop in revenue. This recent injection will serve to continue this trend via expanded engineering, customer support and sales teams.

“The tremendous traction our team achieved over the past year is proof, and this additional funding puts us in a position to make the future even more impressive,” Worrall continued.

Security is something not to be overlooked. With its leadership at the ready and fresh financial support at the finger tips, ZeroNorth will ensure it never is.