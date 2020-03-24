DHS Deems Blockchain Managers in Food and Agricultural Distribution Critical

These are strange days. Life must find a way of navigating quarantine toward normalcy, from running errands like the grocery store and pharmacy, to a return to the office. As we keep our social distance, government has been tasked with determining necessary work functions to minimize further risk to the population. Along the way, it is also mission critical to pinpoint technology capable of counteracting coronavirus impact.

In its recently published coronavirus pandemic guidelines, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) named blockchain managers overseeing food and agricultural distribution as critical infrastructure workers.

Just to offer a little perspective, CISA notes the Food and Agriculture Sector represents more than two million farms, nearly a million restaurants and over 200,000 storage, processing and food processing facilities. In aggregate, the Food and Agriculture Sector makes up around 20 percent of United States economic activity. A hiccup at any stop along the way could mean catastrophe, blockchain technology enables peace of mind in the points it touches.

While, COVID-19 is not known to be spread through food, it is critical to reduce any possible risk of contamination. The FDA assures food safety and supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a supply chain management tool, blockchain is second to none. As showcased in agricultural verticals, such as cannabis, it lends credible results via transparent, immutable recordkeeping. A number of large firms – IBM, Walmart, Bank of America, to name a few – are either testing or implementing the technology to address inventory management, product authenticity, or ease of recall, for instance.

Blockchain is an exceptional approach to protecting our food supply infrastructure. We’ve come a long way from the crypto craze of a few years ago. Blockhain, DLT – whatever your flavor – is here to stay.