New York State to Defeat COVID-19 with Top Tech Firms & SWAT Team

Layoffs, furloughs, whatever you want to call them, job loss is everywhere. Coronavirus has taken the economy on a roller coaster ride, and ripple effect is quite real. Industry titans of Silicon Valley canceled top internships, San Diego alone could lose up to 350,000 jobs, and some are saying the United States could see up to six million jobs disappear in March alone – a record loss in U.S. history.

A recent survey of New York City residents noted 29 percent of respondents stated either they or someone in their household has lost their job as a result of coronavirus over the last two weeks. New York State is taking action with the deployment of a state technology SWAT team.

That’s right I said SWAT teams. New York is the first state in the nation to partner with global technology companies to augment COVID-19 response. The empire state is looking for “impactful solutions and skilled tech employees” to help. The SWAT team will address “high-impact and urgent coronavirus response activities.

This is a calling all cars situation, as the state is calling on technology companies, universities, not-for-profits, research labs, and organizations with technological expertise to enlist in the effort. Those with the following areas of expertise please apply:

Product management

Software development/engineering

Hardware deployment & end-user support

Data science

Operations management

Design

Other, similar areas

Governor Cuomo is grabbing the reins, and putting the digital era to work to quell the coronavirus threat and return to status quo. Only time will tell when the pandemic’s curve flattens, but as long as people are smart and safe, and government follows the lead of states like New York we can expect a sooner rather than later all clear.

Bravo, Gov. Cuomo.