How Can Businesses Thrive In A Multi-Cloud Environment?

The strategy of utilizing more than one Cloud resource appears to be something of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, leveraging multiple Cloud platforms delivers diversity in areas such as cybersecurity, productivity, and cost. On the other hand, negotiating different platforms demands a working knowledge of varied toolsets and rules, among others.

Although multi-cloud environments may create complexities, a recent Gartner survey indicates that more than 80 percent of businesses polled utilize more than one public option. Given that an overwhelming majority of outfits have willingly embraced multi-cloud operations, it stands to reason that industry leaders would benefit from adopting a deliberate methodology to maximize control and benefits.

Benefits of Multi-Cloud Business Strategies

It’s essential for industry decision-makers to understand that multi-Cloud use does not necessarily create redundancies. Many IT professionals advocate for distributing digital assets, applications, and software, across Cloud platforms because it reduces reliance on a single provider. These are three of the primary benefits.

Flexibility: Multi-Cloud environments offer organizations options and help sidestep being locked in by a single provider.

Multi-Cloud environments offer organizations options and help sidestep being locked in by a single provider. Recovery: When Cloud outages occur, companies can pivot and continue profit-driving tasks from a different platform. This underscores the increased productivity benefits of Cloud-based systems.

When Cloud outages occur, companies can pivot and continue profit-driving tasks from a different platform. This underscores the increased productivity benefits of Cloud-based systems. Compliance: Leveraging multiple Cloud platforms supports enhanced governance, regulatory compliance, and risk management, and many instances.

As the Gartner survey indicates, a majority of enterprises have embraced multi-cloud strategies to gain these and other benefits. But by that same token, thriving in a more complex system requires substantial managed IT expertise.

How Can Organizations Thrive in Multi-Cloud Systems?

Adding layers to any process tends to increase complexity, and Cloud utilization follows that general rule. But leaders in the IT community are generally convinced that clearly articulated strategies and follow-through allow everyday businesses to flourish.

Carl Fransen, CEO of the Calgary-based CTECH Consulting Group, enjoys nearly 20 years of forward-looking IT experience. He suggests that streamlining Service as a Software (SaaS) offers a pathway to enhanced success.

“Select SaaS solutions carefully by ensuring they are able to be integrated or talk to your other systems,” Fransen reportedly said. “Limit the number of SaaS solutions by focusing on functionality and the ability to integrate. This reduces the complexity of the overall environment and allows for greater integration between services, thereby increasing automation and reducing manual effort.”

The CTECH Consulting Group thought leader points out simplifying multi-Cloud business integration reduces some of the perceived headaches of cross-pollination. While multiple platforms provide business benefits, it’s also crucial to work with the minimum number of SaaS vendors as possible and consider commonsense access strategies.

“Implementing single sign-on using Microsoft EM&S or Google Duo will help keep the number of passwords that users have to remember to a minimum,” Fransen reportedly said.

The Canadian IT expert also warns that organizations would be well-served to avoid pitfalls, such as keeping “data in silos.” And it’s essential to keep in mind that too many “businesses tend to forget that they even have these systems running. The costs are blended into an OpEx line item and tend to be ignored.”

For organizations working in more than one platform, crafting a clearly defined business plan can help unravel any confusion. It’s generally worthwhile to work with a third-party expert to map out and plan Cloud-integration needs in conjunction with key stakeholders.

Consider establishing high-level automation efficiencies and clarify the multi-Cloud strategy to valued employees who are accessing it on a daily basis. People tend to be more productive and positive when they enjoy actionable knowledge about company processes.

Although there are challenges associated with multi-Cloud utilization strategies, mapping out a determined plan in conjunction with an experienced managed IT firm can increase the benefits while mitigating unnecessary complexities.