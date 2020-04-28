How can augmented reality fill the cybersecurity talent gap?





One of the most powerful inventions of technology, augmented reality (AR) has been a game-changer in the digital world. The rising demand for innovative and sophisticated applications has made AR a popular choice in a wide number of applications. From industrial to gaming and from logistics to home decoration, AR is not only catering to our basic needs, but has also been successful in simplifying some of the most complex industrial and business operations. Due to its highly efficient and incredible features, AR is gradually making its way to fill various talent gaps in different sectors. One such crucial sector, which is constantly exposed to several vulnerabilities and can reliably depend on augmented and virtual reality development to bridge its talent gap, is the cybersecurity sector.

The Challenge

The growth in the use of digital platforms all over the world has its advantages as well as disadvantages. While the advantages of digital platforms outweigh their disadvantages, one cannot ignore the fact that digital data is highly vulnerable to cyber threats. The recent increase in the number of cyber-attacks has made organisations more vigilant about their cybersecurity. As organisations are constantly finding ways to secure and protect their digital data, there has been an increase in the demand for cybersecurity staff at an international level.

However, becoming a cybersecurity professional is not an easy job. Apart from educational qualifications, a candidate must possess superior problem-solving skills, and must have adequate experience in solving complex cybersecurity issues. Recently, Deloitte reported that “the demand for adequately trained and knowledgeable cyber personnel far exceeds the available talent pool”. With a limited number of cybersecurity staff available, organisations are now finding different ways to aid the shortage of available talents and meet their cybersecurity needs. One such way is by enabling the use of AR technology for cybersecurity professionals and improving their efficiency in accurately overcoming a wide range of cybersecurity challenges.

How can AR help?

Today, cybersecurity has become a primary component of the complete security strategy of every organisation. A cybersecurity professional is in charge of maintaining and securing the highly confidential data of an organisation. As technology is rapidly evolving, so are the different scenarios of cyber threat. Hackers are continuously upgrading their skills and finding new ways to breach digital security at national and international levels. Thus, a cybersecurity professional needs to be always prepared for any unexpected security breach, and is expected to use a holistic approach to control a cyber-attack and reduce its effects.

AR makes it easier for cybersecurity professional to use a comprehensive approach. It uses a combination of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and automation skills to deliver highly accurate solutions. When implemented in the cybersecurity sector, AR can efficiently improve results by streamlining the functional processes. It helps cybersecurity personnel visualise and analyse any upcoming cyber threat in a completely different way.

Benefits of using AR in cybersecurity

Different educational institutes are already using AR to train their students. With the help of AR, cybersecurity training can be made more efficient and modernised. Training cybersecurity personnel using AR will allow them to better predict threats and take a proactive approach in case of a security breach. Having advance knowledge of attacks can help cybersecurity professionals prevent a cyber-attack before it occurs. It also gives them time to change the cybersecurity prototype and secure the digital data of an organisation. As AR can be effectively used for monotonous jobs, implementing AR applications can help organisations automatically monitor all malicious activities and detect a security breach. Apart from improving the capabilities of cybersecurity professionals to identify and respond to a cyber-threat, AR also reduces the impact of damage a security breach can have on the organisational data and knowledgebase.

Bottom line

While AR can be of great help in filling the cybersecurity talent gap, organisations need to be careful in implementing any automation. Depending on the demand for cybersecurity and the available talent, organisations must create a strategy which can enhance the skills of their cybersecurity staff and help organisations achieve their security objectives.