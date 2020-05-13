TMC Seeking Nominations for New Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards Program

Companies to be recognized for their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks Shelton, CT May 13, 2020— TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, today announced a new recognition program to highlight technology companies developing solutions to help overcome the impact of pandemics on society. The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will be presented by TMC’s newest division, Pandemic Tech News. The Pandemic Tech News team is seeking to honor the most innovative and exemplary companies whose solutions, applications and services deserve industry-wide recognition. Apply today for you chance to be selected. Winners are chosen from the pool of submitted nominations. The application survey takes 7-10 minutes to complete. The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by pandemics. Nominated are being accepted for any vertical markets, and may serve communities, global commerce, or governments. Vertical markets include, but are not limited to:

Health Tech/Telehealth

Education

Transportation

Financial

Legal

Insurance

Clean Tech

Supply Chain

Farming/Food Supply Management

Smartphone tech/apps

Wearable tech

IoT & The Smart City - Property Tech

CRISPR

Public Policy/Regulation

Mental Health

Contactless tech

Future of Work

Customer Care/CX

Connectivity/Communication

Teleworking

Exclusive Benefits for Winning Companies:

Selected companies highlighted in Pandemic Tech News online and on TechZone360

Winners announced via press release

All selected companies showcased in extensive social media campaign across all Pandemic Tech and TechZone360 platforms

Winners provided complete award press kit to inform clients, prospects and media of your achievement

Provided unlimited license to award logos for use on all marketing and sales collateral Web site, Business cards, Brochures, Trade Show Booth, Email signatures,

annual reports, Sales presentations, promotional items



Industry awards are a great way to tell prospective customers that your company and your innovations are simply the best. Award marketing is one of the proven methods for companies to differentiate themselves from competitors. All recipients receive a press kit with marketing tools to help promote award-winning products and position their company as a leader of industry.

Apply today and lets us highlight your participation in the world's newest emerging market.

The first application deadline is Tuesday, May 19, 2020. All nominations are due by June 15.

Questions? Please contact The TMC Awards Team. To learn more and apply, please visit https://www.tmcnet.com/awards.

