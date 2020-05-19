5 Reasons Why You Should Manage Digital Assets on The Cloud





The cloud started being developed way back in the 60s and was initially conceptualized by Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider. It has come a long way since its invention and there are a lot of things that have changed since that period of time.

The cloud has been and is continually developing to suit current market trends and provide a seamless experience of storing, retrieving, and using data online. One of the latest developments has been the integration of Digital Assets Management with the cloud. Why should you consider it seriously if you still haven’t? Let’s take a look.

The cloud is flexible and adaptable to company-specific needs

Managing digital assets varies greatly with each company because of the unique needs of every business. For example, a company might only need to manage its eCommerce business while another might need to handle large databases. The needs of these two companies will not be the same. Therefore it might appear like they need different systems.

With cloud-based Digital Asset Management solutions, these two businesses can use one SaaS provider offering robust features. They just need to indicate the features they want to use and this helps in making the cloud flexible and adaptable to the peculiarities of each business.

Heightened security measures

One of the primary concerns of businesses about the cloud is security-related matters. Since the cloud is accessed using the Internet Protocol, it seems like it could be an easy target for cybercriminals. The truth is, cloud-based solutions are one of the most secure systems in the world. There are strict requirements that cloud-based SaaS providers should meet like the SOC-2 compliance certificate.

Customers do not have to worry about setting up excessive security systems because cloud security company JupiterOne offers comprehensive defensive and reactive features. Also, these security software providers do not deal with customers directly but they interact with the SaaS business.

Remote collaboration enabling businesses to easily expand their workforce

Managing a remote workforce is slowly becoming essential nowadays because of the opportunities this human resources model brings in. Businesses can have access to specialized skills without having to fly in an expert or do certain tasks only by hiring a regular employee in the office.

Using cloud-based Digital Asset Management tools that SaaS offers can help unify the business' workflow. Employees working on a certain project will know exactly what has been done by other teammates. That enables teams like DevOps software developers to collaborate efficiently and work towards meeting the same goals.

Cost reduction

Cloud-based Digital Asset Management also has another major benefit that works in favor of the customers. These cloud-based systems can result in major cost-reductions on the day-to-day operations of the business.

Companies that, instead of using on-site servers, use cloud-based hosting. That can reduce costs in many ways than one because the company does not have to invest in hardware.

Also, when the company does not need servers, it can choose smaller and more cost-efficient office space. This saves the periodical cost of maintaining and upgrading the servers and that frees up money, which you could reinvest in the company.

Easy scalability fostering positive business growth

Another major benefit of using cloud-based Digital Asset Management solutions is that they are easily scalable. That makes it easier for smaller businesses to gradually grow without the need for sourcing new systems for the company.

You can easily relay the current needs of your business with the SaaS provider and seamlessly migrate to the required system. It does not matter whether your clientele or workforce grows, there will be solutions that are cost-efficient for the business.