5 Ways Technology Can Help to Make Caregiving Less Stressful





Technology can be of great benefit to seniors and caregivers, although it’s understandable that many seniors become frustrated in their attempts to keep up with all the advancements. Despite any initial fears, the benefits of using senior-specific technology are undeniable.

Tech solutions can have a big impact on their lives and help to keep them healthy, safe and socially connected. They can also make caregiving less stressful for family members. Here are five ways technology can help.

1. Medicine management

Smartphone apps can help to prevent medication mismanagement. Many seniors find it hard to keep track of their medication, especially since they may have to take a number of prescription drugs every day.

Pillboxes can help but a better option is to make use of medication reminder smartphone apps. They not only provide reminders to take medication but will give an alert when it’s time to refill a prescription.

If loved ones need more in-home help than technology can provide, Tandem Careplanning will help you to find and manage a team of professional caregivers. They will do everything from helping with various everyday tasks, such as taking medication and maintaining basic hygiene to taking a loved one to doctor’s appointments.

2. Safety

Surveys consistently show that seniors prefer to stay in their homes as they age and some devices make this safer for them. A Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) is a device that allows a senior to call for help simply by pushing a button.

Both seniors and their families have more peace of mind of they know it’s possible to make a call for help in an emergency situation, such as after having a fall.

Safety is often a major concern for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease because of a tendency to wander. A great tool for caregivers of such patients is a GPS tracking device that can monitor the location and send alerts.

The latest personal monitoring devices do everything from monitoring sleep, location and motion to care patterns so an alert can be sent if any change is noticed.

3. Social connection

Staying socially connected is just as important to healthy aging as maintaining a healthy body. Tablets and smartphones are available that are adapted for senior use with larger buttons and icons and social media also caters to their needs. They can use them to send emails, go on social media and use video chat services, like Skype.

No technology takes the place of physical interaction but it can help to facilitate social interaction with family and friends when physical visits aren’t possible. Tech-savvy grandchildren are often great at getting their grandparents set up and ready to communicate.

4. Tracking health

Senior health tracking tools make it much easier for a health care team to have access to comprehensive information about a senior patient to make the right decisions about treatment. Cloud-based health trackers and smartphone apps can keep medical histories, medication schedules, physician contacts etc. organized and at hand.

5. Convenience

Modern technology makes it easy to shop online for any desired items, such as groceries, and have them delivered. Some services allow seniors to just press a button when they want refills of anything and the items are dropped off for them.

They don’t need a car or assistance. Technology also allows for other apps, such as prescription refills, meal delivery services, and transportation services.

As more devices and systems make their way onto the market, and technology becomes even easier to use, interest among the elderly and those caring for them continues to rise.