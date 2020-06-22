Who Are the Key Players in the iGaming Development Industry?





Online gaming is constantly growing and evolving. It’s a dimension of gaming that rides the waves of technological innovation more than any other. Today so much more is achievable on devices than what was fathomable just a decade ago. New and complex MMORPG games are popping out online by the day. The same holds for iGaming products.

Research shows that revenues in the iGaming industry will rise at an annual rate of 9% over the next few years. iGaming developers strive to provide users with offerings that feature great graphics and innovative gameplay as they push the boundaries and come up with clever concepts in a limited environment. As a result of their efforts, there has been an increase in interest, and the annual growth rate of these companies is set to hit 18%.

With thousands of slot games floating in the digital realm, laymen might question what are the brand names of the key players in the sector? Well, the following few are the industry juggernauts that are responsible for the highest-quality slots that one can find online.

NetEnt

It is impossible to not run across the name NetEnt if you’ve ever had so much as a fleeting interest in iGaming. This company, founded in 1996, with a home in Stockholm, according to many aficionados develops the best online slots for iGaming. This has been the case for several years now, and NetEnt has all the major awards to prove it.

It may not boast the largest game catalog, though the number 200 isn’t too shabby. Thus, NetEnt strives for quality over quantity. More importantly, it tries to bring innovation to the field. This is evident in many of their products, including their new smash-hit - Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. A replica of the classic arcade game transported over to the world of slots, with highly-innovative gameplay, the likes that we have never seen.

Microgaming

While NetEnt is a giant, and perhaps the current king, Microgaming is the granddaddy of them all, the true pioneer. It’s the company that developed the first iGaming software and the first online slot. Well, by some records. The exact timeline and history remain fuzzy to this day.

Nevertheless, Microgaming has not let up in its 26-year existence, it’s still at the top and the Isle of Man-based company just introduced a line-up of over 20 new titles set for release this month. These include Aliya’s Wishes, Age of Conquest, Wild Catch, 11 Champions, and many more.

It also just signed a distribution deal with the studio Neko Games and attained the ISO 14001 certification, which establishes environmental performance requirements. The company sees both as major milestones for its growth.

Playtech

Playtech is another child of the 90s and another UK company with residence on the Isle of Man. Launching in 1999, it didn’t take long before Playtech became a major force in the field. They’ve continuously strived for providing a diverse portfolio of games and have always looked ahead for expansion. This is evident by the recent news that Playtech entered the New Jersey market, and they announced that they are looking to extend their presence in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia.

They also just sent out a press release stating that they struck a deal to introduce a digital sportsbook, but have no plans of lowering their iGaming output. So, players can rest easy and await new slots from the company.

BetSoft

It would be ill-advised to leave BetSoft off our list, as the company won the Developer of the Year Award at the Corporate Vision show in Malta last June with strong praise for their Max Quest Wrath of Ra game, and is shortlisted in two categories at this year’s EGR BWB Awards.

The EGR B2B Awards recognizes excellence across 40 categories within the iGaming industry. BetSoft is a frequent nominee as the brand has been synonymous with innovation and commercial success since 2006. It also has a great reputation among players for its quality 3D games.

Their attention to stunning graphics and animations is what sets them apart. Add to this the many creative concepts they try to implement in their products, and we do not doubt that they’ll maintain on the market for years to come.