Exciting Canadian Tech Industries and Companies In 2020





As diversity and innovation in technology continue to grow, it’s no surprise that ground-breaking startups are springing up across the world, and also in Canada. Technology is a core part of modern businesses, and startups in any industry are finding ways to incorporate progressive tech into their modes of operations and products. Here are four exciting Canadian tech companies and industries to look out for in 2020.

Customer Experience and Business Operations - Coveo

Coveo utilizes the powers of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology, and data to create intelligent platforms for businesses. With Coveo, businesses can unify all their data in one location for convenient access, analyze all data for a holistic understanding of clients, and use the information to improve customer experiences. The company also provides in-house solutions for employee intranet to boost productivity at work. What’s more, businesses can integrate Coveo AI solutions with business software for an improved digital experience.

Home Buying and Selling- Properly

Properly provides solutions in the Canadian real estate industry. The platform connects buyers and sellers through a machine learning-powered platform. Sellers can log on and answer several questions about their homes. The application uses the information and market analysis to put in a cash offer for the home, without a home visit. After the seller accepts the offer, Properly organizes a home inspection to settle the purchase and passes 50% of the profit to the seller after the sale. For buyers, Properly connects them to a Client Advisor that finds homes, ensures inspections, and helps with the purchase process.

Online Casino Industry

The online casino industry in Canada is as competitive as ever. Dreamz with several other exciting online casinos and gambling companies in the market, customers have a variety to select from. Software providers such as Microgaming, Playtech Plc, NetEnt, Playn’ Go, Quickspin, and Evolution Gaming, among others, provide quality casino games that are available on online casino sites and apps. Players can access any game, including Live dealers on mobile devices and computers. They can also use real money and cryptocurrencies to play, which allows online banks and wallets to grow.

Teaching and Learning AI- Korbit AI

Korbit is a learning platform that uses AI to teach data science. The platform uses AI-powered tutors that guide learners through the curriculum and personalize their learning timetables. Learners encounter problems with real-time solutions for fast and practical learning. Users get to study the fundamentals of machine learning and apply them to problem-solving depending on their career backgrounds. What’s more, learners can access Korbit from different locations with an internet connection.