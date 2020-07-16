Increase Your Macbook's Speed With These Steps





Are you tired of a sluggish Macbook performance? The computer performed without any hiccups when you first purchased it, but it slowly fell down over time. This is natural and happens to every computer.

But thinking about needing to buy a new Mac should not be the first option on your mind. There are ways to restore the performance to what it was earlier. And if you want to find out how, follow the steps mentioned below.

Step #1 – Clear Junk Files

Caches and other junk files like app plugins, extensions, or old backups might not consume the most space of the drive, but they are still a problem. Just the amount of data that your system has to process significantly reduces the overall performance.

Aim to clear caches and other junk regularly. Also, you should look to have enough free space on the drive as well. Macs are not known for a lot of storage in their hard drives, so you will need to be more conservative with the data.

Make use of external storage devices like USB memory sticks. Dropbox and iCloud can also help with the issue at hand.

Step #2 – Optimize Internet Browser

The computer itself can be performing without any hiccups, but the situation changes as soon as you launch an internet browser application.

Browsers need attention as well, and if you are experiencing the most difficulties with them, look to optimize what you have right now or try another browser.

If you are going to stick to the original preference, be sure to clear caches regularly. Also, limit the number of open tabs as browser tabs will consume memory and other resources even if they are idle.

Step #3 – Remove Visual Effects

Visual effects like Dock animations or a backlit keyboard offer no value and are only taking valuable computer resources. Disable them, and you will notice the positive impact in both the battery life as well as the performance of your Mac.

Step #4 – Add Extra RAM

While there are new features that Apple continues to introduce with each new Macbook model, the system performances are still lacking in some departments. That is why you see more users looking to add additional RAM in their Macbooks.

The prices are relatively low nowadays, and it will certainly be better to invest in an upgrade like extra RAM than purchasing a new computer. Though keep in mind that the process of adding the RAM is hard, and lack of experience should lead you to leave the work in the hands of professionals.

Step #5 – Update the System

Be sure to install the OS updates at your earliest convenience. Even if a new version seems insignificant, it will still introduce fresh features, security patches, and stability improvements. When you add all of that together, you can expect to see a positive impact on how the Mac is going to perform.

Step #6 – Get Rid of Desktop Clutter

A number of Macbook users get in the habit of cluttering their desktop. It is more convenient since you can find the files with a few clicks. But they do not realize that this habit is not good for the computer’s system.

A cluttered desktop will lead to performance issues. It is especially noticeable when you have to switch back and forth between the desktop and another window or restart the computer.

Step #7 – Look at Activity Monitor

Activity Monitor is a great tool to find out which of the applications are consuming the most memory and take the most out of the CPU. You can sort the processes and determine which apps should be deleted, replaced, or shut off if they are running in the background for no reason.

Step #8 – Check for Malware

Malware, viruses, or any other cybersecurity threats could be behind the sudden drop in the performance. If you have noticed that there was a dip in how your Macbook works and you did not make any changes to it, be sure to scan the system and eliminate any threats, like corrupted files.

Having a good antivirus active all the time should be more than enough to prevent malware and viruses. But if you want to take extra precautions, try to avoid questionable websites and consider adding an ad-blocker extension into your browser so you are not bombarded with pop-ups that can redirect you to unwanted websites.

Step #9 – Remove Filth Inside the Macbook

Sometimes, the root of a problem is not in the computer’s system. If you have neglected to make cleaning the filth inside into a regular thing, you are bound to face performance issues with the computer.

Dust and dirt accumulate fast, and you should remove that on a regular basis. Do not leave it inside as it will do even more harm than just slowing down the speed of your Mac.