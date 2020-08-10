Why Technology Has A Powerful Impact On Sport Today?





Technological advancements have affected every aspect of the modern world. The sports industry is not an exception. Technology has transformed different areas of the sports industry like refereeing, player nutrition, and training. So, what is the impact of technology on sports today?

Enhanced Athlete Training And Conditioning

To stay on top of their game, athletes require more than physical training. Thanks to technology, the modern athlete can access enhanced training facilities and gym equipment.

Also, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence have enabled trainers to focus on more personalized training routines. Every athlete is different and has unique needs. Fitness coaches can use wearable devices to monitor the athletes’ heart rate, body temperature, hydration levels, and brain activity. With this information, an athlete will know when to take a break and when to push harder.

Nutrition is a significant aspect of an athlete’s conditioning. With the help of technologies like AI, nutritionists can develop customized diet plans for athletes based on their body type, weight, and other physical conditions.

Promotes Fair Game

The referees and umpires have also greatly benefited from technology. Before technological interventions, referees were blamed for favoring one team over the other because of a bad call.

The introduction of instant replays helped referees have a closer look at any occurrence before making a decision. The Video Assistant Referee has been on the headlines recently. The technology was introduced in soccer to enable referees to make more accurate decisions.

Despite having some controversies, the VAR allows the match referee to have a second look at the events to make the most accurate call. It usually helps in awarding penalties, red cards, and deciding whether a player was off-side. Lest we forget, the referees are only human and are bound to make mistakes.

In tennis, technologies like the hawk-eye and instant replays have helped eliminate human error. Accurate decisions have ensured that there is fair play from the beginning to the end.

Digital Media

The digital media technological advancements have also had a significant impact on the sports industry. Nowadays, sports fans no longer depend on cable TV to watch their favorite teams. Thanks to the internet and smartphone technology, fans from all corners of the world can stream matches live.

The 21st-century athlete also has to deal with the power they wield on social media. This power has presented them with both opportunities and challenges. They also have the responsibility to be role models to the younger generation that follows their activities online.

Digital technology has also transformed sports betting.

Bottom Line

The impact of technology is evident in every aspect of modern-day society. In the sports industry, technology has improved several aspects of the games. However, there is still a long way to go to integrate technological advancements in sports properly.