Does using a VPN on a trusted network make sense?





Some internet users wonder if using VPN on a trusted network makes sense. After all, there are only people in the network that you know or that you know belong there. In that case, you don't have to worry about getting hit, do you? However, this is not entirely the case. You always need an open connection to the internet to enter the trusted network. All users indirectly create openings through which malicious persons can enter.

What Is a VPN, and How Does It Work?

When you switch it on, a VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between you and a remote server operated by a VPN service. All your internet traffic is routed through this tunnel, so your data is secure from prying eyes along the way. Because your traffic is exiting the VPN server, your computer appears to have the IP address of said server, masking your identity and location.

Ensuring protection

To prevent this, it makes sense to use a VPN on a trusted network. You then connect to the network via the encrypted VPN tunnel. That means that you cannot be touched and followed by people with malicious will. Instead, you can simply go online without worry. This not only protects yourself, but also protects the other users of the trusted network in part. After all, no criminals can enter the network through you. This is therefore important for everyone. Moreover, you can also turn it around.

How trusted is the network?

Using a VPN on a trusted network also makes sense when viewed from the inside. How trusted is this network? Do you know exactly who is who in this network? Are you also sure that the other users don't leave openings for internet criminals to enter? All these kinds of questions make it immediately clear that it is always smartest to simply choose the right degree of protection yourself. That way you are really sure that you and your data are well protected. Also in the network.

