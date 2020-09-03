The biggest wind turbine yet is breaking world records





Have you ever seen a traditional Dutch windmill? They may be a photogenetic sight, but windmill technology has come a long way since then. The latest tech has led to high increases in efficiency, output and sustainability. Traditional windmills can still be found in the Dutch landscape, but they are no longer the only exciting windmills to be seen in the country. In the city of Rotterdam you can find the Haliade X. Otherwise known as the biggest wind turbine in the world!

The prototype by GE Renewable Energy is currently being tested. With a height of 260 meters, the turbine is a sight to see. It’s almost as big as the Chrysler Building! Its blades are a startling 107 meters. If you’d lay it out on a football field, it would need more space. Unsurprisingly, its enormous proportions make the Haliade X the most powerful offshore wind turbine in the world.

Powering up to 16,000 households

Wind turbine technology is constantly developing. With this record breaking wind turbine, huge steps are being taken in providing the world with a sustainable form of energy. With a leading capacity factor of 63%, the Haliade X can power up to 16,000 households a year. And that’s just one wind turbine. Imagine what an entire windfarm could do. That’s a lot of clean energy!

So what is it that makes this giant wind turbine so effective? Well, due to its bigger rotor, longer blades and higher capacity factor, the wind engine is less sensitive to wind speed variations. Therefore, it’s able to generate more power at low wind speeds than any other offshore wind turbine.

A big step towards reaching our sustainability goals

Sometimes, size does matter. It definitely does in the case of the Haliade X. The creation of this giant wind turbine is another huge step forward in reaching our collective goals regarding sustainability. Being able to supply so many households of energy, means a lot of fossil fuels can be saved. Every household running on renewable energy, is another step closer to diminishing gas emissions and fighting global warming.

Creating the world’s biggest wind turbine

Creating the world’s biggest wind turbine is no easy feat. GE Renewable Energy has tapped into the latest technology to create the powerful Haliade X. The blades are provided with aerodynamical additions for a better transferral of energy and a lower air resistance. They have also been created with advances technology to ensure that they are strong enough to withstand the wind, but at the same time flexible enough not to break. In order to create this, carbon fibre has been used in the production of the blades. A lighter, yet stronger material than the optical fibre that’s usually used.

Besides optimizing the production process, it’s also important to know that the personnel operating the wind turbine has been properly trained. Safety has the highest priority in this field, which is why everyone working in the offshore wind industry, must attend professional training. For this, FMTC Safety is the place to be. This professional and flexible training centre offers GWO courses and offshore courses of high quality. Anyone working with the world’s biggest wind turbine will be able to work safely and securely, after completing these courses.

A sustainable future

Like the blades of a windmill, the progress of technology never stops. The Haliade X is another step towards a better future. In some time, hopefully we will be completely independent from fossil fuels. Together we will create a more sustainable future.