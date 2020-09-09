FEATURE NEWS

How Police Checks in Australia Help Create a Positive Workplace Environment

By



Police checks are an important part of many employment processes. They help employers weed out unsuitable candidates based on their ‘relevant’ criminal past. This helps to protect companies and their clients from potential harm. It also helps to create a positive workplace environment.

Although not all Australian occupations legally require an australian federal police check, a lot do. Some of which include, but are limited to, lawyers, drivers, teachers, community care workers, correction staff, financial brokers, health practitioners, aged-care workers, and building practitioners. Between 2004 and 2018, the numbers of police checks requested from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission more than quadrupled to over 5 million, indicating that employers are becoming more aware of its importance.

Here’s how ways police checks help create a thriving workplace environment:

  • Promoting Workplace Safety

Every employer has the responsibility of ensuring they provide a safe workplace where staff members can carry out their job effectively. Therefore, employers have to be able to identify applicants that may threaten workplace safety. For instance, an applicant with a consistent criminal record of violence may be unsuitable for the role. Similarly, a repeat sex offender will sexually harass co-workers, thereby diminishing workplace safety. But with police certificates, employers can identify such people.

  • Maintaining Brand Reputation

Reputational damage can have devastating consequences for any business. Imagine a scenario where a violent exchange between two employees makes it to social media platforms, or a senior executive member makes headline for sexual harassment or the COO gets involved in an internal crime. All this can make the public lose their trust in such a company. Moreover, the employees get a negative vibe at work. Recovering from such damage can be difficult.

  • Theft Prevention

A positive work environment is one where the efforts of the employees directly translate into growing the company. In the situation where there is theft, the company will lose money and it may threaten their existence. Considering that 70% of theft is carried out by current and former employees, this scenario isn’t far-fetched. With a police clearance, it’s possible to weed out applicants with a criminal history of theft.

  • Protection of Data and Assets

Living in the digital age makes data one of the most valuable assets for many companies. People usually have easy access to company and client data once they get into the organization. That’s why businesses have a responsibility to protect that data. The first step towards data protection is by ensuring that the employees are trustworthy and less likely to breach the data. Police checks can help in making the right hiring decisions.

  • Maintaining Low Employee Turnover

When the workplace is unsafe, employees tend to leave. On the other hand, engaged employees are generally happier, perform better, and stay with a company longer than disengaged employees. Furthermore, the economic loss associated with high turnover can harm any business. But with criminal history checks, applicants that may threaten workplace safety can be avoided.

Conclusion

Police checks are extremely helpful for gaining useful insights into the criminal history of applicants or even current employees. Armed with the information, employers can then make the right hiring decisions that will maintain workplace integrity, boost productivity, and ensure growth.



Author Info
Special Guest
Sean Wen


Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Basics Of Technical Analysis

By: Special Guest    9/10/2020

Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and other self-made billionaires did not just make money upon success. They made smart investment decisions along the way. T…

Read More

Three tips to make your 3D prints cheaper

By: Special Guest    9/10/2020

No one wants to pay too much for something, which is completely understandable. Paying too much is in essence a waste of money. Obviously this also co…

Read More

These body parts have already been 3D printed

By: Special Guest    9/10/2020

A 3D printer can obviously be used to create a three dimensional product. The opportunities are essentially unlimited for 3D printing Houston. More an…

Read More

How Police Checks in Australia Help Create a Positive Workplace Environment

By: Special Guest    9/9/2020

Police checks are an important part of many employment processes. They help employers weed out unsuitable candidates based on their 'relevant' crimina…

Read More

Best Tips for Driving Online Sales With eCommerce Tech Trends

By: Special Guest    9/9/2020

The market of eCommerce is constantly growing, mostly because we have never had such online tools that would make the creation of online business so f…

Read More
View All News