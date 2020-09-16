How to Install and Configure a Virtual Private Network Server





In the internet age we live in now, we face challenges in internet security and privacy. There are hackers and other malicious elements everywhere we turn on the internet. People who are intent on spying on us and others who want to steal our identity and other information.

As this has persisted, internet security experts have come up with many solutions for these problems. One of the easiest and effective security solutions to use and access while on the internet is the VPN.

Virtual private Network

A VPN or virtual private network is a solution that allows you to hide within its protected network. It provides a secure tunnel and server that ensures your security while on the internet. In this tunnel, no one can see or access your internet activity even when they are in your network, thus ensuring your security and privacy.

Where do you get VPN?

There are many internet security companies that provide VPN services. You can get a VPN for free, you can checkout free trial VPN without registration. Or, you can get a paid for VPN. This especially important for businesses both small and large.

Also, computer operating systems also come with VPN apps already installed and all you will need is to activate and configure. This means that you will not need any external software or to pay for a VPN service.

Installing and activating either of these VPN systems is a simple and quick process that you can carry out in a few minutes and enjoy secure internet browsing.

Install and configure an inbuilt VPN for your Windows 10 computer

Windows 10 is one of the most commonly used operating software in desktop computers and laptops around the world.

Here are the steps to follow to activate the inbuilt VPN.

1. Create a VPN profile on your computer. This helps you specify what the VPN will do once it is installed and configured into your computer. Here, you give instructions to your VPN on how and when to work, depending on the type of internet network you are on.

2. Click start and then click on Settings to open settings menu.

3. On settings menu, click on Network and Internet click on VPN

4. Select Add a VPN connection.

5. On add a VPN connection window there are a few tasks to carry out. First, choose Windows built in for VPN provider and then give your VPN a name in the connection name field. In the field labeled Server name or address, enter the VPN address. In the next field, choose the type of VPN connection. Lastly, enter your sign-in information.

6. Save the changes you have made.

7. On the taskbar click on Network icon.

8. Select VPN connection you want to use and click Connect. To confirm that you are connected, click on the Network icon, you will see your VPN name and Connected to indicate that it is working.

9. You may be prompted to enter your sign-in information to activate selected VPN.

By following these few steps, you can successfully install and configure your Windows 10 VPN.

How to install and configure an external VPN on Windows 10

1. Research and identify the best VPN from among many, one that you want to use.

2. On your selected VPN website, select and download the Windows 10 version of the VPN.

3. Once downloaded, open the installation files in the download and follow the installation instructions.

4. Once you are done installing, your VPN is now ready for use.

5. Click to turn it on.

Installing and configuring VPN for both the inbuilt VPN or an external VPN is this easy. You can now choose whether to use an external or the inbuilt VPN for a secure and private internet browsing session.

Once you have started using the VPN, for the inbuilt service, you can go to Advanced options to get additional settings such as proxy settings or other specific details that you may require.

For an external VPN, if you are using a free version, you can easily upgrade to a paid for version for advanced security capacity and better service. You can also switch to another VPN service if its service is not up to standard.

Conclusion

You can easily install and configure VPN to your Windows 10 computers. It will help enhance your peace of mind as you carry out your activities on the internet. VPN can also enhance your entertainment capabilities as you can easily use streaming services for the location of the VPN server you selected.