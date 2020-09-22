



Today, many industries are grooming and adopting new innovative measures that give many benefits. And the healthcare industry is also among them. Since the time Telehealth apps have been launched, it has become effortless to interact with doctors, book appointments, order medicines and many more things by just using such applications.

As time passes by, the way of making things changes, and so does the app development process. If you are thinking of developing a Telehealth application, then for sure it's a great idea, but you must know all the modern rules and factors that you have to consider while developing a Telehealth app.

So, in this article, we'll be discussing the modern rules of Telehealth app development to help you develop a successful and useful Telemedicine app.

Choose a Type of Telehealth App

Before knowing more, you must know the types of Telehealth applications that are in demand right now.

Remote monitoring: This allows healthcare professionals to monitor the patients who are at high risk via wearable devices or IoT-enabled health sensors. This uses the latest technologies, so it's also good to develop.

Store and forward: This allows providers to share medical information like test reports of patients with healthcare specialists.

So, out of these three, you need to be sure of one type of Telehealth app that you want to make, and these are the only ones that are in demand right now.

Make a HIPAA Compliance app

Well, you need to make sure that your Telehealth app is HIPAA compliance because it is necessary now to ensure this. If you don't know this thing, then HIPAA stands for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which was developed in 1996.

This act makes sure that the data of patients are protected, the healthcare rates are reduced, and many other things that help in giving security and privacy to the patients.

This legislation is in the US, and every other country has its legislation that you need to take care of while developing a Telehealth application.

HIPAA sticks to all security and privacy rules, so you need to take all the essential steps to maintain integrity and security of all the electronically protected health information.

The four primary rules of HIPAA are:

Privacy Rule

Security Rule

Enforcement Rule

Breach Notification Rule

You need to take such measures that ensure you follow all these rules while making a Telehealth app.

In case your Telehealth app violates any of the rules like if it doesn't make sure that the patient's data is secured, no one can misuse it, and there are no chances of a data breach then it means that you are violating the rules of HIPAA.

This violation or if you develop a HIPAA non-compliance app then this results in penalties, which can be expensive for you, not only in terms of money, but in reputation, trust, and overall loss.

So, it's better to make sure that your Telehealth app is HIPAA compliant if your targeted country is the US or if you are creating for any other country then you need to know their legislation, but these four rules are necessary that you need to follow.

Use the latest technologies

Besides this, you need to take care of the technologies as well while making a Telehealth app, because if you use old technology, then it'll lack some things. So, it's better to use the latest technologies for developing your app.

You can use the following top three technologies for making the latest Telehealth app:

Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

So, always choose among these three technologies because you don't want to make a telehealth app that will lack some of the modern features.

Well, to wrap this article up, we'll say that making a Telehealth application isn't easy because there are many things and rules that you need to follow nowadays. So, make sure that all the things mentioned here are there in your telehealth app.