The Best Home Security Items

The idea of a stranger breaking into your home, who is looking for your valuable personal belongings like electronics and jewelry, obviously gives you the chills. You don’t want anyone to touch any personal item unauthorized and definitely not steal it. To avoid incidents like this and protect your house against burglary, you can make use of many security items. But what security system is the best? After all, there are many security items available at different price settings: from professional security cameras to extra heavy locks. In this article, we provide you with the best security items on the market!

Prevent

Today, in 2020, there are many security items available on the market that are actually not as expensive as you may think. From robust locks and hinges to fingerprint-readers: the possibilities are endless. It may be a good idea to hire a security expert who can detect the ‘weak spots’ in your house. Think, for example, of easy-to-open windows and doors.

Raise the alarm

You can also choose an alarm system, preferably with sensors, to protect your home against burglary. If you place the sensors at your doors and windows and someone opens it, it will raise the alarm. There are also alarm systems on the market that are able to detect movements and analyse threats, such as the Ajax alarm systems (Dutch: Ajax alarm systemen).

Collect evidence

An absolute must have when it comes to securing your home is a security camera. Security cameras actually have a double function. On the one hand, they help prevent burglars from breaking into your home. Namely, (real) security cameras deter burglars and vandalists. On the other hand, if a crime does take place, security cameras can record the incident. High quality cameras, such as Hikvision cameras, are able to record high-detail and thus high-solution images - also at night. And through live video and audio, you are able to monitor your house at any time and from any location. A detailed recording is of great value to the police and may help you get your personal belongings back. Besides that, a recording is often necessary to validate an insurance claim. And last but not least, a security camera can lead to discounts on home security.

It’s better to be safe than sorry. So make sure you have taken security measures in order to protect your home from burglary and vandalism. It’s definitely worth the investment!



