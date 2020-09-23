FEATURE NEWS

Microsoft Fueling Cloud Wars from Ignite

By

The past couple weeks offer insight into exactly how aggressive Microsoft’s intentions are. Sure, the Xbox Series X is exciting, but one of the fastest growing segments of the tech titan’s revenue is in the cloud – Azure specifically. This week, the Ignite conference offered Microsoft the spotlight, and the Redmond-based firm is swinging for the fences with a number of exciting announcements.

On Tuesday, Microsoft launched Azure Communications Services, a shot across the collective bow of Amazon and Google, and aimed and getting the better of MessageBird in addition to Twilio.

“We see rich communication experiences – enabled by voice, video, chat, and SMS – continuing to be an integral part in how businesses connect with their customers across devices and platforms,” noted Scott Van Vliet, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for intelligent communication.

Also joining the headlines on Tuesday was the reveal of Azure Orbital to connect satellites directly to its cloud network. Viasat, Kongsberg Satellite Services, Amergint and Kratos have signed as partners to deliver the service. Microsoft is providing a number of customers early access to the service with a “private preview” to showcase its ability to support disparate and remote data centers.

In August, Microsoft earned FCC permission to complete proof-of-concept – nearly two years after the AWS Ground Station release.

Principal Product Manager at Microsoft explained in a company blog post, “The cloud is central to both modern communications scenarios for remote operations and the gathering, processing, and distributing the tremendous amounts of data from space.”

 The Cloud Wars are not new, and the stakes continue to rise. Azure is an embedded fixture in the cloud services market with nearly 20 percent market share, staring up at AWS with 45 percent. Amazon holds the poll position, but with cloud demand showing no signs of slowing down the race won’t be determined until we see a checkered flag.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Maurice Nagle

Web Editor

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

How to Use Your Customer's Devices to Drive Interest and Engagement

By: Special Guest    9/25/2020

Creating interest and engagement in customers is going to be one of the most important parts of driving sales. Content is one of the most important wa…

Read More

The Role of CNC Machines in the Making of Prototypes

By: Special Guest    9/25/2020

CNC machining is amazingly diverse and is used in a variety of modern industries. From aerospace to electronics to the military, CNC machining plays a…

Read More

Microsoft Fueling Cloud Wars from Ignite

By: Maurice Nagle    9/23/2020

On Tuesday, Microsoft launched Azure Communications Services, a shot across the collective bow of Amazon and Google, and aimed and getting the better …

Read More

The Best Home Security Items

By: Special Guest    9/23/2020

The idea of a stranger breaking into your home, who is looking for your valuable personal belongings like electronics and jewelry, obviously gives you…

Read More

The Modern Rules Of Telehealth App Development

By: Special Guest    9/22/2020

Today, many industries are grooming and adopting new innovative measures that give many benefits. And the healthcare industry is also among them. Sinc…

Read More
View All News