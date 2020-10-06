A Guide To Onboarding Remote Team Members Virtually During The Pandemic





It is often incredibly complicated to onboard new team members virtually in the new remote world. Effective on boarding requires you to coordinate various schedules, people, and other moving parts. Operating your business virtually only complicate the process even further. Taking the time to properly plan out the virtual onboarding process, you can ensure that employees have everything they need to be successful in their new role. If you are interested in the essential processes to secure long-term success for your employees, read on to learn about onboarding new remote team members virtually during the global pandemic.



The first steps to onboard your remote employees to set clear goals. To be successful, you need to have a clear idea of what you were trying to accomplish. Take the time to sit down with your remote hires to ensure that they understand their expected objectives, goals, and activities. While the onboarding process is different for every organization, there are several key objectives that most small businesses can follow. You need to complete all the required paperwork and set up all functional software. At this point, you can begin introducing your employees to reporting lines, business communication channels , and expected deadlines. After implementing these clear goals, plan on designating a period of monitoring, supervision, and performance reviews to ensure the specified processes are followed.For your remote employees to be successful, it is essential to equip them with the proper hardware and manuals. Setting your employees up with the proper hardware is a critical tip for working remotely successfully . Well ahead of employee’s start date, you should order computers and other required hardware. The type of hardware your employees will require is largely dependent on their required functions and the logistics of your business operations. After this equipment is shipped, confirm with your employees to ensure that they have received all the required materials. Then, put them in contact with your IT department, should they have any trouble throughout set up.

Set Up Virtual Communication Tools



Once you have sent employees the required hardware, you need to set up virtual communication tools. Reliable virtual communication tools are essential to the success of remote organizations. Most businesses need company email, group messaging tools, and web phone applications. However, many remote businesses have been additionally relying on video conferencing software and free screen recorders to amplify the effectiveness of their communications. With a free screen recorder, you can create engaging presentations, onboard new employees, and keep your teammates in the loop. These solutions enable you to create, host, personalize, and stream unique video content across your organization. In addition to creating more engaging presentations and conferences, you can additionally use these free screen recorders to create more effective training materials. Utilize advanced tools to record your screen, computer camera, or both. Then, quick look at your business videos online through advanced video hosting tools. To effectively optimize your remote employee onboarding process, be sure to integrate the best virtual communication tools.



Introduce Your Company Operations



To effectively on board any new remote employee, it is essential to introduce them to your company operations. Give your employees an introduction to your small business. Highlight your story, mission, performance to-date, and product history. At the same time, you should outline the inter-workings of each of your departments. Go over the strategy, processes, and workflows your organization follows. This is becoming increasingly essential as you are looking to launch your digital transformation. With this information, new employees can better understand what everyone is working on and how they individually fit in. Highlight the required tools, processes, and help your employees get prepared for the next steps.



Schedule A Welcome Video Conference With Your Team



Once you have familiarized new remote employees with the essential operations of your company, you should schedule a welcome video conference with the rest of your team. One major disadvantage of remote working is that employees often feel lonely and isolated. Especially when transitioning to a new remote working environment, these introductory meetings can make new employees feel included, valued, and engaged. At the same time, these simple meetings provide a comfortable environment for your new employees to get to know other valuable members of your team. To effectively onboard new remote employees, schedule an introductory welcome video conference.



There are several comprehensive stops to optimize a remote employee onboarding process. To increase your effectiveness, there are several coaching strategies to onboard new hires faster. First, you need to establish clear onboarding goals and objectives. Next, send employees with necessary hardware and manuals. Then, set up reliable, virtual communication tools. You can then introduce new employees to your company’s fundamental operations. Finally, schedule an introductory team meeting with the rest of your employees. Follow the steps outlined above to learn about on boarding new remote team members virtually during the global pandemic.