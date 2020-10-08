Taiwan's YouBike Sharing System Enhanced with Conversational AI Technology

A new smart customer service system enhanced with AI chatbot technology could revolutionize the bicycle sharing system. Software company TPIsoftware has partnered with YouBike, the largest bicycle sharing system in Taiwan, to launch the new solution.

The new AI-based customer service system enables bicyclists to access 24-hour online conversational chatbot services using their own personal devices. This allows them to comment on and rate their experiences. This type of feedback is critical for bike sharing companies, as more positive user experiences recorded allows them to grow and build out.

The solution works by connecting TPIsoftware's solution with YouBike's official website. It also connects to LINE, Facebook and Google Assistant. All the platforms are designed to offer users information and enable them to post feedback. Bicyclists may inquire about bike locations, lost and found queries, events, FAQs and other services.

Interactions happen through conversational AI chatbot interactions. The goal is to improve customer satisfaction ratings while also enhancing the YouBike brand image.

TPIsoftware's SysTalk.Chat conversational AI solution combines natural language understanding (NLU) and machine learning to enable chatbots to understand conversation content. It is also used for intent classification, entity recognition, processing of information for corresponding services and to correctly determine user's needs.

The solution uses FAQ and FLOW technologies to answer fixed-response questions through diverse inquiry word choices. The technologies are also used to obtain end user information and ultimately provide services after multiple rounds of conversational dialogue.

The technology's NLU component perceives user needs and necessary information by using intent judgment and entity recognition. This is used to provide accurate information to enable FLOW to connect to a variety of service systems and respond to the end user's needs. The FAQ consultation component supports hierarchical Q&A, enabling low-cost but rapid processing of general questions and answers.

TPIsoftware works in a number of industries, including finance, insurance, telecom and government.