5 Fantastic Ways to Spend Your Bitcoins Now





Right now, we live in a world where cryptocurrencies are used mainly for speculative investment. This is a far cry from its original use: a standard currency that can be used for day-to-day transactions.

Thankfully, there are many ways you can use bitcoins in your everyday life. Here are some exciting ways you can use bitcoins as your daily currency driver.

Travel

Two great reasons for using Bitcoins during your travel: anonymity, and cross-border adaptability. This is an excellent boon for frequent travellers as they can perform transactions in a secure, safe, and affordable way.

More and more agencies are allowing hotel and transportation booking using cryptocurrencies, though availability is not widespread. Websites like Travala enables you to book vacations using bitcoins, either for yourself or someone else.

Debit cards

Bitcoins and the underlying blockchain technology have unleashed a maddening number of revolutionary products into this world, especially in the financial sector.

For example, imagine a debit card that allows you to store bitcoins and then spend it anywhere, just like a standard debit card. Mesmerizing, isn't it?

BitPay allows you to precisely do this. By partnering with Visa, the company offers a debit card that enables users to load bitcoins onto it and spend it at locations where Visa cards are accepted. Interestingly, they even provide a mobile application through which you can manage your accounts and transactions.

For a more complete experience, try CashApp. This app has a myriad of features, from sending BTC to friends, to trading bitcoins directly on the app. It has a debit card option, too.

Online Purchases

Many e-commerce and retail platforms are adopting bitcoin payments to become more relatable. Many companies recognize bitcoins as a reliable and valid mode of payment, and hence you can avail yourself of these services.

Certain start-ups have gone the extra mile and have presented bitcoins as their only mode of payment. Openbazaar is one such platform where you can buy a variety of goods and services for bitcoins. The company has taken various measures to keep the platform as safe and secure as possible.

Moreover, you can use CryptoRefills to top-up prepaid sim cards, including that of your friends and family. This is a fantastic option for people caught in a place with questionable financial services.

Gambling

Bitcoins are like Manna for the gambling community, mainly because of its anonymity: away from the scrutinizing eyes of tax collectors and regulators.

This creates the perfect environment for gamblers, as they will be able to enjoy their adventure without worrying about being hassled.

Every day, gambling using bitcoins is becoming more mainstream, and there are many websites like Bitstarz that allow paying using bitcoins. Some casinos even offer rewards in the form of bitcoins.

Gift Cards

If you ever come across a situation where you only have bitcoins and no money (duh), take a virtual stroll to websites like Gyft and eGifter. Here, you can convert your bitcoins into a gift card of your choice and then use it on hundreds of platforms.

For example, let us say you want to buy something from Amazon. Currently, Amazon does not accept cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. So, you can head to Gyft and use bitcoins to buy a gift card, which can then be used on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, you can use Paxful to convert gift cards into bitcoins. The world we live in is amazing, aren’t it?

Finally, a word of caution. The cryptocurrency market is highly unregulated, and hence poses an inherent risk to the user. Specific properties of Bitcoins, like its high volatility, can increase the risk of transactions. Ultimately, it is up to the user to come to an informed decision.