Top Web Conferencing Software For Boosting Student Engagement





The student-teacher relationship has transitioned to online platforms in the ongoing pandemic. While this online environment offers some great benefits for students and teachers like saved travel time, no accommodation costs, no geographic limitations, time flexibilities, etc, it is not without its challenges. Online teaching platforms have to figure out how to help teachers recreate the most learning-conducive environment, facilitate coordination among students and incorporate interactive tools to glue their attention, all while boosting student engagement.

The good news is that online teaching tools like web conferencing software has been around for a long time and many of the required features are already desirable. Moreover, in the advent of the pandemic, market leaders have streamlined the release of additional features along with better prices for their respective products.

To choose a web conferencing software for yourself means assessing the quality of base features like video conferencing, live screen and documents sharing, class recording, real-time chat and availability of interactive elements like polls, surveys, whiteboards, etc. To save you the hassle of sifting through these assessments for the numerous available options in the market today, we've handpicked the seven best web conferencing software you may want to consider.

1. Adobe Connect

Adobe Connect allows you to harness the full potential of interactivity with multiple chat pods, polls, quizzes, simulations, breakout rooms, games, and more. This is one of the most secure, extensible, flexible and feature-rich web conferencing product on the market. It does an excellent job at performing all essential features and also provides powerful integrations like Adobe Adaptive.

Free Trial: Available

License: Paid

Cost: starting from $50/mo

2. Zoho Meeting

Zoho is one of the most affordable options in the market today. It comes packed with a simple-to-use UI with a fast and reliable web conferencing engine underneath. The setup time for a virtual class or to host a live webinar is a matter of minutes. Zoho enables engagement and interaction by embedding directly into your e-Learning blog or website. This simplifies the engagement process and leads to higher rates of attendance.

Free Trial: Not Available

License: Paid

Cost: starting from $10/mo

3.GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is geared to cater to businesses of all sizes. This platform is aimed at collaboration, seamless communication and feedback. This platform uses key accounts management features such as an Admin Center, Meeting Diagnostic Reports and Downloadable Admin Reports for overviews and insights. This data is used as feedback to improve overall understanding of performance and incorporate improvements.

Free Trial: Yes

License: Paid

Cost: starting from $12/mo

4. ConexEd

ConexEd is an all-in-one platform with a cloud-based system that requires no software installation. They have multiple interactivity tools built-in to build engagement along with the ability to track results. It is a system customized for higher education which also has its focus on campus-scheduling and communications system that meets the unique needs of higher education.

Free Trial: Yes

License: Paid

Cost: starting from $15/mo

5. ezTalk

ezTalk offers all the basic conferencing features in high-quality while hosting one of the lowest prices in the market today. It uses an intuitive UI to streamline and simplify user actions. It also has interesting interactivity features like the interactive whiteboard to build engagement.

Free Trial: Yes

License: Free, paid

Cost: starting from $10/mo

6. FreeConference

FreeConference, as the name indicates, offers many features in their free version of their software. It is a secure and competent platform which allows you to interact in real-time with good quality group video calls, screen-sharing and messaging.

Free Trial: Not Available

License: Free, Paid

Cost: starting from $9.99/mo

Conclusion

The above seven tools deliver fantastic features to simplify communication and recreate the best learning environments for teachers and students. Happy learning. The choice of your web conferencing software will define the capabilities or limitations of your online education experience. Determine your budget, prioritize your required features and choose the most suitable option.