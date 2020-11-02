4 Technological Advancements in Medicine





It’s impossible to predict what will happen in the future, but with technology, you might get a glimpse of it. With innovations in technology, the medical industry has made great advances that have benefited patients and health care providers alike. These are just a few of the ways that technology has changed the world of medicine.

Telemedicine Platforms

Many customers prefer digital health solutions since the solutions allow them to get the care they need from their homes. Telehealth is one example of a technology that lets you use your device for medical care. One example of this is personalized apps that let you speak with doctors and get advice. Another example of telehealth is the ability to get a medical marijuana card in states like Ohio. If you have a qualifying condition, you may find that using cannabis is an effective way of managing your symptoms. And it only takes minutes to get your medical marijuana card in Ohio. You will only be billed once you’re approved, and the process is easy and quick. Telehealth is perfect for patients managing chronic or degenerative conditions. The technology allows them to get convenient and quick care, especially if they don’t feel well enough to leave their home for an appointment. Another advantage is that the care received is often cost-effective since it also saves the health care provider time and money.

Wearable Health Devices

Today, people use phones and other smart devices to track their sleeping patterns, the number of steps walked in a day, and their physical fitness levels. Devices might remind them when to exercise or how to create a healthy meal. Wearable technology allows people to try to combat illnesses such as heart disease or diabetes. Some companies have created tools such as ECGs, which can monitor heart rhythms. These tools might be able to look for heart conditions that could cause issues later.

Virtual Reality

This technology has been around for a while, but it has recently been used by medical students to get experience. The technology allows students to gain a better understanding of the way the human body works. It also allows them to rehearse certain procedures. The devices might be used for patients as well to help diagnose them and create a treatment plan. A virtual reality device might help prepare a patient for an upcoming procedure, and after the procedure, the device can be used to aid in recovery and rehabilitation.

3D Printing

Today’s 3D printers can do more than they could in the past. They might be able to create joints or implants to be placed in surgery. Because they are personalized, they can be designed to match the patient’s measurements exactly. The result is improved mobility and comfort after the procedure. 3D printers can be used to create long-lasting replacements, but they can also create soluble substances. For example, some companies are using this technology to create pills that combine several types of medications. This allows patients to better monitor and organize their medications.