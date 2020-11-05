5 Misconceptions about Outsourcing Software Development





Outsourcing software development is a relatively new phenomenon. We had an in-house hiring process for years — it just evolved and developed. Outsourcing can be seen as a result of this development but it is still something new.

For everything new (read as unknown), people tend to come up with certain ideas about what it is and how it works. Sometimes these ideas do not correspond to reality. Therefore, there are a lot of misconceptions about outsourcing. The concept is not widely spread yet, so not always these false ideas are proven wrong. It prevents businesses from actively using this hiring concept and they miss out a lot by doing so.

In this article, we will take a close look at these misconceptions and discuss the real state of outsourcing. It may help you to understand the concept better and make a more informed decision while choosing between in- and outsourcing.

Misconception #1: It is More Time-Consuming Than Insourcing

It is obvious where this misconception is coming from. Communication online is seen as more exhausting and time-consuming. You can not just go over to someone’s office and tell everything that you think about their work. You have to write an email or send a text and wait for a response.

At the same time, take a new perspective on the time problem. Outsourcing software development actually saves you a lot of time.

First of all, you do not need to spend time finding the right candidate. While recruiting in-house developers, you have to go through numerous applications and have endless interviews. Still, it might turn out that the person is not capable of doing the work in the process. In outsourcing companies, there are established and talented employees: they went through all the interviews and worked with their outsourcing company.

Secondly, you do not have to waste time on onboarding. Managers of the outsourcing company take care of that.

Thirdly, outsourced developers are quicker to start the project. By that we mean, that they usually change the projects often and they have extended experience in the development. Therefore, they will jump straight into the project and will probably find the solution quickly because they have worked with something similar before.

It is clear now that outsourcing is actually time-saving rather than consuming.

Misconception #2: No Control Over Product Development

Outsourcing companies usually have their project managers who control the employees. They know the development team, know everyone’s pace of working, they can clearly see what everyone is doing. With such a situation, many business owners or managers feel like they have lost control over their own products.

Yet, the situation is not exactly like this. While working with an outsourcing company, you will still have a way to communicate with every employee directly through chats, video calls, messages. Moreover, you can set boundaries with a project manager: communicate about how and where discussions take place, how much you want to participate in the project, how often do you need a report about what is happening. It is also extremely important to state clearly your mission, vision, and describe in detail how you see the project and the final product.

Consequently, yes, you will have to delegate some tasks to other people but only to the point that you are comfortable with. Everything can be negotiated.

Misconception #3: Outsourcing Is A Fraud

This misconception comes from companies that have had a bad experience with outsourcing companies. They claim that the final product was bad, that employees were useless, and sometimes their code was stolen by the fraud companies.

Unfortunately, it is partly true. Like in every other niche, there are people who do not do their job correctly or try to get more with minimal effort. It is not a problem of outsourcing only, it is a fact.

You have to be aware that there are companies that are doing their best: they deliver the most talented tech teams, provide clear communication, and create amazing products. It is simply unfair to lump all companies together. So in order to avoid fraud, make research, and find the best companies and best countries to outsource software development. Ask your friends, read reviews, go with your problem to an IT community. With a trusted company, you will feel safe and have the best result for reasonable money.

Misconception #4: Outsourcing Is Too Risky

If you include all of the described misconceptions and add possible miscommunication, it may seem frightening. Still, working with people always includes risks: there are people who do not work properly, there is no dedication, there is miscommunication, etc. It does not matter if they are next to your door or thousands of kilometers away.

Since we have busted some myths about outsourcing here, you should not be afraid of them at least. When it comes to communication: if you choose a good company with a top reputation, communication will not be a problem anymore. They will eliminate all the risks on their own or while working with you. An offshore team can be safer and less stressful than actually working with in-house developers.

Misconception #5: You Do Not Have To Work With Outsourced Teams

It is a huge misconception that led to the appearance of all the other misconceptions. Many businesses believe that if they have signed a contract with a development agency, their work is done here.

Project managers are real human unicorns but they can not develop a good project if an idea owner does not involve themselves in work. There are a lot of small details in every development process and sometimes only the business itself can answer the questions that occur.

Moreover, ideas evolve. You give a task but suddenly, your niche progresses and you need new features or design. If you do not communicate all the changes you want on time, you will get an unsatisfying result and you will have to pay a lot of money for the implementation of the changes. In these cases, businesses blame all on the outsource team and create misconceptions like miscommunication, time-consuming projects, and risks of outsourcing.

If you take control over the project minimally, communicate about changes on time, it will save you both time and money. Your experience with the development will be excellent if you take action at least a bit.

Conclusion

Outsourcing software development is full of misconceptions. Sometimes they appear because some businesses stumbled upon fraud companies that can not do their job. In this case, you should not lump everyone together and just go for trusted companies only. Sometimes, businesses are to blame for the misconception because they lack knowledge of working with remote teams and stop communicating with the teams.

However, knowing about the main misconceptions about outsourcing is a benefit as it actually highlights the areas that need more attention and control. Do not miss your chance for amazing teamwork because of the doubts.

Info about the author

Galina Divakova

Galina is Head of Marketing at YouTeam, a Y Combinator-backed marketplace for hiring remote software developers.

Galina’s Website | Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook