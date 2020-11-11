Using Technology to Help You Invest (A Beginners Guide)





Have you been considering investing your money for some time but not sure how to get started? If you are serious about generating more income through profitable assets and building an investment portfolio, then you have come to the right place. There are many routes to achieve your financial goals through investment, and nowadays, most ventures can be started from the click of a button. With so many advances in technology and online guides at our fingertips, the investment world is only a few clicks away.

Now, with so many restrictions in place, thanks to the global pandemic, one of the best ways to start investing, is through the use of technology. If you are stuck in isolation, there has never been a better time to start exploring our devices and get to grips with the latest technology to amplify our investment game and take our profits to the next level. Technology has been used by experienced investors and industry experts for years, starting with more straightforward advances like brick and mortar property listings and phone calls to stockbrokers, replaced with up to date methods including digital listings and investment apps.

Keep reading to find out how technology has helped both the stock and property market and how it can help you to get started on your investment journey. Perhaps, you are already on your way to building a substantial portfolio, and you are looking for ways to speed the process up. Either way, we have listed some key tips for you to consider when it comes to technology and helping you to invest.

Smartphone Technology

Having a smartphone is one of the most convenient tools you can use when it comes to investing. With access to the internet, or to a free Wi-Fi connection, you have a plethora of investment apps at your disposal. The very best investment apps will not only assist you when it comes to managing your finances and improving your credit score but will enable you to invest more efficiently. As there are so many apps to choose from, it may take some time to find the right one for you, and whether you’re just starting on your investment venture, or looking to take your assets up a notch, there will be a platform perfect for you and your financial needs.

Maximise your financial strategy, stay on top of industry news and utilise the technology to manage your investments and make them work for you. For those of you that are new to the investment world, try using Moneybox, designed for beginners, allowing them to invest small amounts of money or set up ISAs. If you are looking for a more complex app, try Titan, named the award-winning app of choice by investors who prefer to play the long game when it comes to managing their investments. Lastly, and perfect or the holidays is Stockpile, an excellent app for gifting stocks to friends and family members who are also interested in the market.

Virtual Reality Technology

For those who are considering the property market, you may be wondering how you are going to be able to view properties given the current travel and social distancing restrictions. Many technological advances in the property industry have allowed viewings to go ahead, albeit virtually, which has prevented delays when securing lucrative assets. One property company in particular who is utilising virtual viewings is UK based RWinvest, who have not only found a way to speed up the process but can open up the market to investors overseas who are looking to put their capital in property.

By using virtual technology, potential investors can view files of recorded footage for a realistic tour of their future asset. Viewers may have to purchase a cheap VR headset for the full experience but is a small price to pay when it comes to the possibility of earning high returns on their investment in the future.

Online Resources

When trying to find new information, it has never been easier with the use of the world wide web. There are thousands of online resources available to read or download at the click of a button, many of which are free. To expand your knowledge when it comes to investing, why not download a property guide or listen to some financial podcasts? This can be a useful way to listen to new facts whilst working or commuting. You can even download most episodes straight to your phone, so you have them stored when you are offline ready to go.

The internet is a great place to start when researching a new topic and can be accessed via your computer, laptop, smartphone or at your local library or internet cafe. Many people use online resources not just for research and training but for completing online courses too. If you are new to surfing the web, try using search engines such as Google to input some key terms to get started, and with a few months of fact-finding, you’ll be clued up in no time, to ensure you make the right investment decision for you.