How Will 5G Affect Online Casino Industry in Canada?





If you are paying any attention to the telecommunications world, then you are likely aware that 5G technology is rapidly becoming the standard for communications companies across the globe. This technology will rapidly increase the rates at which data and streaming can occur, and handheld device developers are working feverishly to ensure that their latest devices are able to integrate with this technology seamlessly.

In Canada, the first 5G networks have been launched and more are expected to follow in the next few years. This will allow Canadians to have even better mobile gaming experience. But how will the 5G technology affect the online casino industry?

The Impact of 5G Technology on Online Casinos

For the Canadian online casinos listed on this page, 5G is going to be a huge deal. There are two major concerns that affect gambling industry right now- data speed and security, and 5G promises to solve them.

Security is obviously a major concern. The online casinos need to ensure that they can protect the accounts of users as well as provide a secure network for players to be able to enjoy poker, slot machines, blackjack, or any other game. The 5G network is built to enhance technology while also allowing for an increased number of users to be accessing the network at the same time.

Speed is the other area where 5G technology will become a big benefit. It will greatly speed up transfer rates. This may not be as big of an issue at this point, but more of these casino sites are turning to live dealers as an option for players.

Live dealers mean more video transferred between the casino site and the users playing roulette or blackjack. This requires a faster transfer rate to ensure that the experiences the same for all users. This technology is more than up to the task of helping in this critical area.

A failure to provide the same experience for all users can become an issue. If a player is delayed by a few seconds, he or she may feel that something nefarious is occurring behind the scenes, as other players will have been able to view results before them. In an industry where players may already have some concerns about the authenticity of games, delays can cause serious doubts. Those kinds of doubts may lead to players quitting or going to another site.

As a result, online casino sites are going to have to improve the design and efficiency of their site to ensure that they can take full advantage of these networks. That may lead to a complete redesign of the site but will also lead to the use of technologies like WebRTC to help transfer rates. They should make playing online a whole lot more enjoyable, maybe even more enjoyable than going to the casino.

When Is 5G Coming to Canada?

There is a lot of steps that need to be taken before 5G is available in all regions across Canada. This not only includes costs related to building a brand-new network across the country but adding security and finding people that have the right kind of skills and expertise to implement these technologies.

It is hoped by the end of this decade that the countrywide network will be in place. That appears to be a reasonable goal.

Still, some Canadian telecommunications companies already delivers 5G services in select markets. Rogers, Bell, and Telus are working with smartphone carriers like Samsung and Motorola to offer the service.

According to WhistleOut, Rogers is currently online in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal while Bell and Telus have 5G services available in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal.

Six other mobile service providers are expected to take advantage of 5G speeds in 2021 or 2022. This will include Fido, Koodo Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Freedom Mobile, SaskTel, and Videotron.