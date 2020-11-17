5 Ways to Reduce Customer Response Times





Response time is a critical metric since it determines the levels of customer engagement with your brand. It also influences consumers’ perception of the quality of service your business provides. A reasonable response time builds a company’s reputation and customer base.

Therefore, reducing your customer response time enables you to create favorable perceptions of your business among customers. There are several strategies that your company can use to minimize the response time, and each has its distinctive advantages.

Handling customer calls effectively

Today’s customers have higher expectations of the quality of responses businesses provide. They value the communication process more. Half will hang up if your organization keeps them on hold for seconds. Failure to meet customer service expectations ruins your company’s reputation and motivates customers to switch to your competitors.

Using a hosted PBX with combined UC&C is an essential step to providing your customers with exceptional services. Logix Fiber Networks provides spectacular cloud-based phone services that your company can leverage to provide the best-in-class call experience. The integration of communication enables your employees to forward customers’ calls to the most appropriate departments to address their inquiries.

Being active on social media

Minimizing customer response times requires that your organization explores beyond phone calls and emails. Establishing a presence on social media ensures that your business is “always-on.” It enables you to interact with your customers in real-time. Providing instant replies to consumers distinguishes your business from the competition.

As Salesforce points out, 4 out of 5 customers are inclined to remain loyal to brands that reply to them instantly. This demonstrates the underlying importance of uninterrupted customer care. Social media also enables employees to respond to customers remotely. Their work becomes as simple as logging in, reading customers’ messages, and replying.

Using email autoresponders

An email autoresponder is a powerful tool for notifying your customers that you have received their message. It also enables your business to automatically inform them that their problems will be solved within a reasonable time. This automated response enables you to earn consumers’ trust as your employees aim to fulfill this promise.

Human responses usually take longer and can lead to the development of negative sentiments among customers. This discourages them from communicating their concerns, slowing down the communication process. However, letting customers know what to expect next creates anticipation and encourages faster communication between the customer service department and customers.

Using customer service software

Customer service software improves the ease of responding to consumers. One of the drawbacks of using regular emails or calls is that it becomes strenuous to track previous inquiries. This increases the possibility of irrelevant responses or failing to respond to some customers.

Customer service software enables your business to log and track previous interactions with customers. This technology optimizes customer response by providing referential information - you can quickly review the information that specific consumers provided. This speeds up the process of piecing together the relevant information, enabling you to draft a response and reply faster.

Categorize and prioritize incoming messages

Categorizing and prioritizing information from customers is an effective way of increasing response times. Your business should assess the content of all forms of communication from your customers, tag it, and assign an urgency score. You should also determine the significance of the customer and the complexity of their problem.

Subsequently, you should assign tickets to each inquiry and address more urgent problems first. This approach is more organized since you might eventually concentrate on similar problems. This method is also efficient and time-saving.