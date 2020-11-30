Is the internet of things the next step for mass consumer tech?





Imagining life before the internet came along and changed everything is getting harder and harder as consumer technology becomes smarter and more connected with each passing year. These days, the average person has more tech in their home and workplace then at any other time in human history. What’s more, this trend is only going to accelerate as cheap processor chips and increased internet speeds make products increasingly affordable across the world.

Over the course of this article, we will predict the future of mass consumer tech. Specifically, we will ask if the Internet of Things is the future for these products, or are these predictions overblown.

What is the Internet of Things?

The Internet of Things is a very simple idea. It refers to the billions of devices around the world that are all connected to the internet. These devices are constantly sharing data and can be thought of as one connected body of technology.

The Internet of Things consists of all manner of different devices. Smartphones are perhaps the most obvious example but it does not stop there. Huge products such as aeroplanes, smart cars and televisions are also part of it, while tiny items such as a smartwatch or headphones are similarly included in the Internet of Things. Even something as unlikely as a lightbulb that can be switched on via a smartphone is part of this massive circuit of joined up technology.

If you are thinking it is beginning to sound a bit like a robot apocalypse movie, you are not the only one. Many people have raised concerns over the Internet of Things. They propose that as all of these devices are connected, large scale cyber attacks are not out of the realm of possibility, making online security more important than ever.

Advantages of the Internet of Things

It’s not all bad news though. The Internet of Things does come with a pretty sizable list of advantages. For instance, it gives businesses access to data much more easily. This can be used - in conjecture with the value proposition canvas - to better understand what consumers want.

As for consumers themselves, they have already begun to reap the rewards of the Internet of Things. Household tech such as gas and electric smart meters as well as surround sound speakers are all reliant on the IoT to function.

Are they the future for mass consumer tech?

So, now we know what the Internet of Things is and its advantages, we can finally reveal our prediction for mass consumer tech in the future. We strongly believe that the IoT is indeed the future and consumers are likely to bring about an marked upsurge in household technology. Devices such as the Google Home and Alexa are only going to become more prevalent and prolific. It won’t be long until your entire household will be able to be controlled from your smartphone. We’re talking, wake up, press a button and breakfast is one the table and all of the curtains are drawn. Okay, maybe not - but you get the idea.