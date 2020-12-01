Gaming Hardware Worth Checking Out in 2020





With a global pandemic and lockdown meaning, we are spending more time at home than ever before 2020 certainly is the year for gaming. This has neatly coincided with some epic gaming hardware releases, meaning that if you love gaming, this has undoubtedly been an exciting year for you. What is even better, is the fact that furlough and working from home means you haven't had to take a day off on launch day, you can sit at home and wait for the post to come with your reordered console. All you have to do is make sure the boss doesn't catch sight of your screen on any zoom calls, and you are good to have a sneaky play once you have unboxed your device. So just what has 2020 bought us in the way of gaming hardware?

Nintendo v PlayStation

This year has been about a battle between the top 2 console makers Nintendo and PlayStation, with both making fans wait until this tail end of 2020 to get their hands on the new releases. On November the 10th Nintendo's XSX and Xbox Series S both released, and just a few days later PlayStation's PS5 hit the shelves. Pre-orders for both were high, and some eager customers were left disappointed with shops selling out in just minutes. Both companies have been around long enough for fans to know which they favour, but every time a new console is released, there is always hope that customers will crossover to the other side. Both consoles offer something slightly different, so if you are new to gaming hardware, you may not know which to choose.

In terms of build specification, the XSX takes the lead, but both are stunning examples of the latest technology combining to create something quite remarkable. Many fans were excited to see the new controllers that were rumoured to be coming with both of them, and again these offer different features so you will probably have a favourite. The consoles are retailing for a similar price, so from that point of view, there isn't much to choose.

Tech Wars

The new PlayStation controller is called DualSense and boasts apparently all new technology that will change the way we play games. It features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and live chat capability from the control itself. It also brings forward some of the features that were most popular in the older style controllers for the PS4. They have retained their touch control feature although the jury is out as to whether that was any good or not because it really doesn't do anything much on the PS4.

The controller for the XSX has a rounded shape, and more space built into the trigger area with ergonomically shaped grips. This is a backwards-compatible controller which is good news for many gamers, and you can use it across all generations of the Nintendo consoles. Power-wise this controller retains the ability to be battery operated, the PS5, however, is a rechargeable only controller. Interestingly, both controllers offer some cross-platform compatibility because they can both be used by PC gamers. In fairness, the money has to go to the PS5 DualSense controller as this is by far and away the more superior piece of kit.

PC Gamers

2020 has also been a good year for the PC gamers, with many exciting developments released. AMD has introduced some cracking graphics cards, the price of SSD has come down, and the capacities have got more significant, and we have seen the launch of 3rd generation Ryzen processors.

Looking Forward

If you have taken all of this excitement in your stride and still want more, then you will be pleased to know that the next big launch is just a few months away. Nintendo looks set to launch the switch pro in 2021, at least that is the rumoured name what it will actually be called is as yet unconfirmed. It is thought to hit the shelves in the first three months of 2021, but as yet the features are unknown, although it may include a switch to Innolux corporations mini led displays.

Analogue Pocket

Also set to ship in 2021, although not until May is the analogue pocket. This was actually announced over a year ago in October 2019, but you have been able to place a pre-order since August this year. This is retro gaming with a modern twist, meaning you can play Gameboy advance, Gameboy colour and Gameboy games using this device. They have really gone to town on replicating the technology of the time, and you can switch display mode to get an accurate representation of the games as they were originally played, bugs and all. With the ever-changing landscape of the gaming industry, it certainly won't be long before we are expecting even more new arrivals.