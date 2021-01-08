FEATURE NEWS

New Data Policies for WhatsApp Users Brings Focus to Alternative Apps

By

In the information age, there is nothing more important than data. For a long time, most users never realised the significance of their personal data. As long as they were able to use apps and services for free, giving away data seemed like a fair deal. But most people have become wise to the fact that personal data is a gold mine for those harvesting it, which is why data policies for mobile apps and services have become such a controversial topic in the past few years.

Whatsapp, the Facebook-owned messaging service, recently announced  that a new policy change would be making it mandatory to share personal data with its parent company. This move is already getting backlash, as the app has a specific focus on user privacy through encrypted messaging. The announcement stated that users who accept the new terms would allow WhatsApp to access phone numbers and locations, along with other less obvious data that is collected. The new policy goes live on February 8th, and those who do not agree cannot use the service.

The internet has been vocal about WhatsApp’s policy change, and there have been numerous calls already for users to find alternatives. Many users feel that companies' data harvesting policies are unfair, which has led to other platforms to capitalize on the demand for privacy. In particular, Signal and Telegram, two smaller messaging services, have been mentioned frequently after the announcement, prompting users to switch over from WhatsApp to avoid giving their data away. In fact, Elon Musk made an announcement on Twitter for his followers to “Use Signal.”, showing a clear stance against this major policy shift.

Users are becoming much smarter about how valuable their data is, and are finally starting to revolt against the unfair trade of data-for-access with “free” digital platforms. Companies like WhatsApp should be much more careful about taking advantage of their users, otherwise they’re likely to give rise to competition.

Source Article: https://www.businessinsider.com/whatsapp-forcing-users-to-share-personal-data-facebook-elon-musk-2021-1




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Microsoft Will End Outlook as Company Shifts to 'Project Monarch'

By: Luke Bellos    1/8/2021

One of Microsoft's most popular applications, Outlook, will be upgraded to a new unified email platform.

Read More

New Data Policies for WhatsApp Users Brings Focus to Alternative Apps

By: Luke Bellos    1/8/2021

In the information age, there is nothing more important than data. For a long time, most users never realised the significance of their personal data.…

Read More

Facebook/Twitter Ban Trump, Putting Free Speech Debate Back In The Spotlight

By: Luke Bellos    1/8/2021

Donald Trump has been banned from multiple social media platforms due to his alleged promotion of the riots at the capital building.

Read More

Password Management in a New Era of Remote Working

By: Matthew Vulpis    1/7/2021

2020 was a year of tremendous chaos and stress on many levels and stretched the limits of IT teams who were responsible for securing corporate assets,…

Read More

Google Workers Form First Major Silicon Valley Union to Support Employee Activism

By: Laura Stotler    1/6/2021

Google workers have formed the new Alphabet Workers Union to support employee activism and unfair business practices. The group, part of the Communica…

Read More
View All News