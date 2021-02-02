5 Things to Consider Before Buying Used Tech for Your Business





Technology is a key aspect of any business. We rely on it for practically everything, from creating our products to selling them to our customers. And while technology can make a lot of our tasks a lot easier, it can also be expensive at times. To combat this, one solution is to buy your tech products used. By buying something used, you can save a considerable amount of money and still get the equipment you need. However, before you buy anything used, there are 5 things that you should consider.

Your Needs

The first thing to consider is your needs. Every business has different needs and will need different technology products to help them operate. The best thing you can do is take the time now to make a list of all the things you actually need. Then, once you have the list, you can start to think about which pieces you can get used to and which ones you’ll likely have to buy new. If this is for a new business, spend some time exploring what similar businesses use to operate and start researching everything you might need. Having this list will make everything else easier as you move forward.

The Condition

A big thing about buying something used is the condition it comes in. Buying something at a discount doesn’t do you much good if the equipment stops working a week later or if it is not up to the tasks you need it for. Therefore, whenever you are considering a piece of used technology, you’ll want to spend a good amount of time investigating its condition.

The first part of this is ensuring that the piece is working. Whenever possible, run some tests on the equipment yourself to ensure that it is working. Besides this, you should also make sure that it is modern enough for your needs. For example, if you are purchasing a used computer, make sure it has enough processing power to handle the operations you have planned for it.

The Source

Where you buy the used tech is another important factor. There is a big difference between buying the equipment through a trusted retailer and a stranger on the internet. Before completing any purchase, you should research the source as much as possible. Find previous customer reviews if possible and see what their return policy is. You don’t want to spend a large amount of money on tech equipment, only to realize that the seller was untrustworthy and sold you something broken or rundown.

The Cost

You don’t want to buy something if your business won’t benefit enough from it. Before making any purchase, you’ll want to calculate the return on investment. Think about how much you’ll spend on that piece, how long it will likely last, and the value that you will get from it. The more accurate you can make these predictions, the better decision you’ll be able to make about whether you should buy it.

The more expensive the piece, the more consideration you’ll want to put into the cost. For example, there is a lot more at stake if you are buying used injection molding machines rather than some basic computer peripherals. Just because you are buying something used doesn’t mean it can’t cost your business a significant amount, so be sure this is something you really want to spend the money on before completing the transaction.

Expected Lifetime

Finally, consider the expected lifetime. Is this something you’ll be able to use for decades or will you need a replacement at this time next year? Technology improves rapidly, and the tech we rely on today will likely be out of date before long. If you spend a lot of money on used graphics cards, they may not be able to handle the tasks you have for it in a year or two. Think about not only how long the equipment will last, but how useful it will remain even if it continues to function properly.

Buying Used is a Good Strategy, If You’re Careful

Buying your tech equipment used is a great way to save money for your business, but it can come with some risks. This is why it's essential that you take the time to consider all the different angles before you buy anything. If you can think everything through, you’re much more likely to end up with equipment that benefits your business without ruining your budget. So, the next time you need some equipment for your business, consider buying it used, but not before you think about the items listed above.