6 Technological Advancements In The Sports Betting Industry Over The Last Decade





Technology has played a bit part in the modernisation of the gambling industry over the past decade, so we’ve taken a look at some of the top features that have been at the forefront of one of the world’s most profitable sectors.

1. Mobile Sports Betting

There has arguably never been a big technological advancement in the gambling industry, than that of online sports betting. No longer do punters need to find a betting shop on their local high street to place a bet, instead they can do so from their fingertips, and often on sports from all around the globe.

When it comes to comparing between online bookmakers and physical betting shops, there is only one winner for the punters, and that’s why the online betting experience is only getting better.

Mobile sports betting has allowed for the development of thousands of betting markets on the likes of football and horse racing, with pretty much every bookmaker having their own mobile app to bet through.

Practically all of the operating systems are supported throughout the apps, meaning you deposit and withdraw money into your betting account without any issues at all. Add in to the fact that 5G technology could only make the process quicker, and it would appear the online sports betting is showing no signs of stopping just yet.

2. Computer Generated Reality

Computer generated reality has empowered online betting sites to catch the imagination of players who enjoy the challenges of betting on sports, casino and a whole host of virtual games.

With VR, you can watch various games through VR headsets as you wager on them, or even watch a selection of computer generated sports games created by Inspired Gaming, such as football, cricket or horse racing.

Computer generated reality has given bookmakers a ton of opportunities in that they can plan virtual competitions for gamblers to bet on. For punters who want something more than the random nature of a roulette wheel, the virtual games have stunning designs that allow you to enjoy an almost realistic sporting experience on-demand.

3. Safe Payment Options

Gambling sites across the globe now use encryption innovation to encode their clients' financial information, making it impossible for any individual to access any of your data such as bank information or passwords.

Moreover, companies often use systems that trade your data for tokens, which then securely stores a customer's unique information.

4. Blockchain Technology

Blockchain tech has had a big impact across the world, and the gambling industry hasn’t been immune from that. At the point when cryptographic forms of money came into the spotlight, they turned into a commonly recognised name.

Numerous organisations and people are engaging with its innovation to make payments, somewhat in light of the fact that it is perhaps the most secure method of payment on the planet today.

For that reason it is no surprise that betting companies have added cryptographic forms of money as one of the depositing and withdrawing methods.

5. Live Streaming

Another valuable asset when it comes in online sports betting, is the creation of live streaming services.

Having the option to watch sports live on the bookmakers' website or app is something that we never deemed possible in the past, and given that it might appear to be common since large numbers of us have TVs, live streaming is has created a whole new betting opportunity valuable for players who like to be on the live in-play markets.

6. Improved Customer Experience

Keeping clients happy is vital to pulling in new ones, as well as keeping the current traffic at the same level. With the significant amount of competition in the online gambling industry, sports books have to offer a good experience for their customers.

Progressions in betting options have allowed firms to follow clients' activity from which they can offer a more personalised service in the form of targeted emails and ads.