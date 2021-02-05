Technologies That Innovated Modern Casinos





The global gambling industry is constantly evolving so there should be no surprise to see that serious tech innovations appeared in a very short period of time. The first online casino appeared only 25 years ago but it is hard to figure this out when looking at how large the industry is. We are talking about an expected value of $94.4 billion by 2024.

Poker tournaments are huge these days but this would not be impossible without the technology behind them. With this in mind, here are some of the most interesting technologies that innovated modern online and land casinos.

Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality

It seems that AR and VR are nowadays used in all online ventures and online casinos are no different. The best example is the development of slots games that feature wearable capabilities. This allows you to experience video game graphics and real-life interactions. And the sky is the limit.

Virtual reality casino gaming with the use of suitable headsets is nowadays a reality. It may not be as advanced as we expected, but several online casinos will soon launch interesting applications.

Predictive Analytics

While data sounds boring, it is particularly powerful for online casinos. Millions of players access online casinos every single day so operators use the data they gather to identify top games, behavior patterns, and what gamers look at when they choose a game.

Casinos analyze all the data they get to develop the next big thing. They track player history to create games that perfectly tailor to the largest part of existing customers. When something is really popular in an online setting, it is brought to brick and mortar locations.

Facial Recognition

Technology is also influencing player safety, not just what they play. Since casino crime is a huge business for hackers these days and even regular con men that target land-based casinos, security features keep being developed.

A particularly interesting new technology that gains traction is facial recognition. While it is mostly usable in regular casinos, in online establishments they can be very useful for ID verification purposes.

Chip Security/RFID Technology

RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. This technology lets casinos track labels on casino chips. This may sound strange but casinos manage to use RFID to prevent chip theft and casino crime. For instance, in 2010, the Bellagio used it to stop a customer that tried to steal chips.

An extra advantage of using modern chip security technology is that casinos can figure out how often and how much players bet. This only adds to the data that is gathered, making future predictions more accurate.

Wearable Devices

Smartwatches are right now being pushed in the gambling industry. As these watches evolve, app development grows. Some casinos invested in wristwatch development applications. We do not know much about what will be done with them but it is possible to eventually gamble anywhere with the use of your smartphone. At the very least, wearables can be used to contact a casino’s concierge service.