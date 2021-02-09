Understanding the Do's And Don'ts Of Listing Your SaaS Products





When you want to get your products in a SaaS marketplace, you can use a few simple steps to achieve amazing results. Your products are likely breaking ground, and you can help businesses expand, improve, and streamline their operations. You can use this program as the backbone of your business, and you should continue to review your options while listing, honing your marketing strategy, and improving your products.

The simple do’s and don’ts found here can change the trajectory of your business. While you are learning not to make mistakes, you can replace those mistakes with wise decision-making.

Do: Create a Keyword-Rich Description

When you post to the SaaS marketplace, you should create a keyword-rich description of the product. Yes, your customers likely know what the product does, but your description is meant for search engines. You can talk about the industries you serve, what the product does, and the systems it works with. Try to give as much information as possible because there is no way for someone to replicate your software just from the description.

The description is also a good place to add updates or extra services that might come with a new version. Customers can see that you update regularly, and they can review how your software has changed over time. This is also a good place to compare your product to a competitor that does not offer as much as you do.

Don’t: Use Hidden Pricing

When your customers find you in a marketplace, they need to know the upfront price without any confusion. If you use hidden pricing or claim that there are “in-app” purchases, your customers will wonder how much they will spend by the time they have set up the software.

You should also list the price and mention that taxes are to be added. Your customers know where they are located, and the marketplace will add tax for them. If there are any other surprises during the purchase process, small businesses often cannot afford to buy your software. For example, these companies might have a firm budget of $500, but hidden fees or surprises take that price to $600 or more. The company cannot afford to work with you, and you priced them out after they chose your software.

Do: Add Demo Images

You should add demo images of the software to your listing. You want your customers to see what it looks like to use the software. They can see the interface, and they can decide if your product works for them. These images should also show all the basic parts of the program.

If possible, you can add videos to your listing that show how customers log in, how the most important parts of the program work, and what it feels like to use the software every day. Without this critical information, customers will move on to other listings that have images or videos.

Don’t: List Several Versions of the Same Product

While you may have a few versions of the same product, you should not list them in different places. It is confusing for customers to look for your software and find that several versions do not have any discernible differences. You know the differences, but the customers do not. This will cause customers to move on to a software platform that they understand.

Do: Advertise on Social Media

You should advertise on social media because you will reach more people who might need your products. You can buy regular ads for the marketplace, but you should use social media ads on the platforms that are most used by your target audience. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are all very effective, with Facebook being the most cost-effective of the three.

Do: Offer Demo Periods

Offer a demo period of a few days to your customers so that they can test the product. You want your customers to feel like they have an understanding of the product before they make a purchase. However, you do not need to give them an excessively long demo period.

Don’t: Forget a Warranty

You should provide a warranty for the product and a dedicated customer service line. When you offer this level of service, you are showing your customers that you stand behind the product. You do not need to offer a lifetime warranty, but you should let your customers know that they receive free service for a defined period of time.

If you come out with new versions of the software, you might offer upgrades to your customers, and those upgrades will extend their warranties or customer service plans. At the very least, you should have a helpdesk that offers basic customer care. If you want to charge for more advanced service, you can add that to the customer’s monthly service bill.

You Can List Your SaaS Software Today

Listing your SaaS software is an easy thing to do when you are using these tips. You want your listing to share all the necessary information about the program, and you should also offer upfront pricing. Allow your customers to demo your products, offer a quality warranty and customer care, and ensure that you continue advertising on social media. A mixture of these ideas will help your business soar.