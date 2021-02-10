How To Hire A Video Editor During A Pandemic?





Do you want to know about the process of hiring video editing professional during a pandemic? The advent of high definition (HD) video has increased the demand for top quality video production. A few years ago, it used to be enough to have an HD ready camera and some lighting equipment to get great results. Today, though, you will find that you need to have a higher quality video editing computer, along with the right sound system, headphones, microphones, and a variety of other equipment. And for a good video, you should hire an expert video editor because they are much more convenient than an amateur video editor.

Importance Of A Professional Video Editor

While everyone admits that hiring an expensive freelancer or studio to make your video is a good idea, some still hold the view that the importance of a professional video editor cannot be overstated. If you think about it, this is simply because they can provide an excellent service at a much more affordable cost than what you can avail of. Here are the tips that you should look into while hiring a video editor.

1. Check The Resume

When looking for a new video editor, the first thing you need to do is to look through their resume to find out as much as possible about their experience. How many projects do they have finished, and how long have they been doing this kind of work? These are all essential things to know because this will help you decide if you want to hire them or not.

2. Previous work

One thing you should consider before hiring anyone for your projects is their previous work. Check out their past clients to see what kinds of videos they have done and how satisfied their audiences were. Most importantly, try and find out as much as you can about the company they are working for. Knowing a bit about the company will give you an idea about the type of work they do, and it will also tell you how to go about finding a good video editor for your project.

3. Creative Vision

The third thing to consider is the creative vision that the editor has. Remember that the creative idea is what makes any video attractive. The video editor needs to have an eye for art. He should have a clear vision of how he wants the video to look like. It is also important that the video should convey the right message to the viewer.

4. Ask For A Reference

While hiring a professional video editor, you should ask for references. You want to talk to some people in the same field to see if there are any issues or complaints raised about the person you are thinking of hiring. If he has a good reputation, you can be confident that you will be able to trust him to edit and produce a quality video.

How To Hire A Video Editor During A Pandemic?

Due to pandemic, many companies have to cut their pay allowance. For this reason, many agencies and industries lost their professional video editor due to low pay. But there are many ways to hire a new but professional video editor for your team or job.

1. Look For A Freelancer Video Editor

In this pandemic, it can be hard to find in-house work. So it is better to go for hiring a freelance video editor. It can be easy. Just visit the freelancing platform, and you will get lots of video editors waiting for a job there. Check their profile, their working samples, and reviews. This thing will help you to find the best video editor for you.

2. Search In Social Media

You will find a lot of Facebook pages where professional video editors are giving services. You can easily hire one from them. But before hiring, check their previous works and comment section of their posts. You’ll get an idea and the quality of the service providers from there.

3. Check Youtube

Youtube is the immense storehouse of video. You will find new videos there every moment. Check the newcomers’ works. If you see something interesting, contact them. If everything goes well, you can propose a work offer and get your job done.

4. Take Suggestion From Others

Your relatives or your colleagues can be a big help here. Ask them if they know anyone who does video editing and has experience in professional video editing. By this, you can get the best at a very low cost. You can organize a local talent hunting competition. From there, you will get a lot of video editors who can be a great asset to your team.

So these are the things you should keep in mind while hiring a video editor during a pandemic. Knowing how to hire a professional video editor does not have to be intimidating. To hire a video editor, you will have to spend a lot of time on the internet. The knowledge you will gain from asking potential editors questions upfront will help you make a more informed decision.