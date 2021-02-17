FEATURE NEWS

MLB Names Extreme Networks Official Wi-Fi Solution Provider

By

Much has changed in professional sports in the past year, but some things will forever remain the same. As pitchers and catchers start to show up for Spring Training, familiar feelings and sounds return. From the pop of the glove and the crack of the bat to the eternal optimism of a 0-0 record, Spring Training breathes life into the season.

Major League Baseball (MLB) named Extreme Networks its Offical Wi-Fi Solution Provider. Aimed at improving fan and media game experience, Extreme’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions are set for deployment in 16 ballparks by 2026 – including MLB Jackie Robinson Training Complex. The first is none other than historic Fenway Park.

Chris Marinak, Chief Operations & Strategy Officer, MLB exclaimed, "Our pursuit of adopting best-in-class technology serves the dual purpose of helping Major League Baseball continue to advance the sport while also engaging with fans of all generations in new ways. Specifically, our network requirements not only demand the highest levels of reliability but also capability to support the data, applications, and devices which enable us to provide minute level of details and insights. With Extreme's support, we know we will deliver an improved experience for everyone in these ballparks."

ExtremeWireless will address the high-bandwidth requirements of analysts and media via cloud-enabled access points delivering reliable, secure, dedicated Wi-Fi and network analytics. Fans will see an instant improvement, and over time, staff can glean insights from data collected to make further enhancements to the in-stadium experience.  

In addition to the in-game experience, Extreme is honoring women leading the expansion of technology in sports. As America’s pastime, baseball is one of the few games we can call our own. Over the years, despite pushback, a game of hunches and feelings, evolved into equations, spreadsheets and advanced statistics. Extreme intends on empowering staff, players and fans with the network and insight to drive runs in on the field, while hitting homeruns with guests in the stands.

It’s the third week of February. And unlike the players, working to find midseason form, Extreme Networks just hit a walk-off.

Play Ball!




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Maurice Nagle

Senior Editor

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

MLB Names Extreme Networks Official Wi-Fi Solution Provider

By: Maurice Nagle    2/17/2021

Major League Baseball (MLB) named Extreme Networks its Offical Wi-Fi Solution Provider. Aimed at improving fan and media game experience, Extreme's Wi…

Read More

Tackling the Challenges of Call Center Scheduling

By: Special Guest    2/16/2021

If you've never worked in or managed a call center, the job of call scheduling seems pretty straightforward: You get a certain number of employees and…

Read More

The three rapid prototyping steps

By: Special Guest    2/16/2021

Rapid prototyping can be defined as a variety of techniques employed to quickly manufacture a scale model of a physical assembly or product. Usually t…

Read More

Australia Proposes Big Tech Revenue Sharing Deal

By: Luke Bellos    2/12/2021

Australia's government has suggested that 'Big Tech' should share revenue with smaller news organizations that generate clicks through search engines …

Read More

5 Home Network Security Tips for 2021

By: Special Guest    2/11/2021

It's 2021, and while there may be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, this is no time to let down your guard in cyberspace. The early days of t…

Read More
View All News