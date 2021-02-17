MLB Names Extreme Networks Official Wi-Fi Solution Provider

Much has changed in professional sports in the past year, but some things will forever remain the same. As pitchers and catchers start to show up for Spring Training, familiar feelings and sounds return. From the pop of the glove and the crack of the bat to the eternal optimism of a 0-0 record, Spring Training breathes life into the season.

Major League Baseball (MLB) named Extreme Networks its Offical Wi-Fi Solution Provider. Aimed at improving fan and media game experience, Extreme’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions are set for deployment in 16 ballparks by 2026 – including MLB Jackie Robinson Training Complex. The first is none other than historic Fenway Park.

Chris Marinak, Chief Operations & Strategy Officer, MLB exclaimed, "Our pursuit of adopting best-in-class technology serves the dual purpose of helping Major League Baseball continue to advance the sport while also engaging with fans of all generations in new ways. Specifically, our network requirements not only demand the highest levels of reliability but also capability to support the data, applications, and devices which enable us to provide minute level of details and insights. With Extreme's support, we know we will deliver an improved experience for everyone in these ballparks."

ExtremeWireless will address the high-bandwidth requirements of analysts and media via cloud-enabled access points delivering reliable, secure, dedicated Wi-Fi and network analytics. Fans will see an instant improvement, and over time, staff can glean insights from data collected to make further enhancements to the in-stadium experience.

In addition to the in-game experience, Extreme is honoring women leading the expansion of technology in sports. As America’s pastime, baseball is one of the few games we can call our own. Over the years, despite pushback, a game of hunches and feelings, evolved into equations, spreadsheets and advanced statistics. Extreme intends on empowering staff, players and fans with the network and insight to drive runs in on the field, while hitting homeruns with guests in the stands.

It’s the third week of February. And unlike the players, working to find midseason form, Extreme Networks just hit a walk-off.

Play Ball!