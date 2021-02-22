4 Tricks To Sell Your iPhone 11 Pro Max For A Good Price





Follow these tips if you want to trade-in your iPhone for value.

Selling your pre-owned iPhone for cash or credit is a great and environmentally friendly way to partially cover the cost of a new smartphone. Here, we have listed some tips to help you to prepare your iPhone for sale. Also, we mention some best places to sell your used iPhone model for good price and credit. There are many things to consider before your iPhone is ready for the next chapter. We share our tips and suggestions below.

Prepare Your Device

Before selling your iPhone, save all your personal information using iCloud or your computer to backup all your data. Also, sign out from all your accounts to prevent unauthorized access to your private data after you sell it. Below, you’ll see things you need to do.

Backup: Save all your sensible information like pictures, videos and passwords.

Save all your sensible information like pictures, videos and passwords. Sign-out from all your accounts: iTunes, iMessage, iCloud and App Store.

iTunes, iMessage, iCloud and App Store. Turn off Find My iPhone.

Unpair Apple Watch.

Wipe the device: erase and then proceed to restore into factory settings.

erase and then proceed to restore into factory settings. Remove the SIM card: you’ll need it for your next phone

you’ll need it for your next phone Clean it: use a soft cloth to properly clean your iPhone from dust or dirt.

Fair Grade Your Device Condition

To do an estimation of your used iPhone 11 Pro Max, you need to consider several factors, specially the internal and external conditions. On one hand, the internal aspect is about the functionality of the iPhone. Is your iPhone fully functional? Or is it defective? On the other hand, the external aspect is about the cosmetic condition. Is your iPhone like new? Does it have some signs of wear? Does it have scratches or dents? All these questions will help you get an idea of how much you can get for your pre-owned iPhone. However, if you are willing to sell your iPhone 11 Pro Max with a middle man or retailer online, you’ll find grading options like “brand new”, “flawless”, “Good” and “Poor” conditions to facilitate the selling process.

When Is The Right Time To Sell iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Technology moves forward in a fast-pace way leading manufacturers to create newer products with improved design, faster processors and high-end image quality. For this, older models tend to depreciate fast. Every time Apple launches a new iPhone lineup, previous generations lose its value.Thankfully the iPhone 11 Pro Max holds its value, and we recommend to sell your pre-owned goods, before they depreciate. This way, you have more chances to obtain great value for your used iPhone, as long as it is in good condition and fully functional.

Where To Sell iPhone 11 Pro Max For Top Value?

There are several options online and the challenge is to find a reliable place to sell your goods. Some services either to pay you cash or give you gift cards for selling your pre-owned devices. Below, we have listed some best places to give your iPhone 11 Pro Max for resale.

Best Online Trusted Reseller

Gadget Salvation

Gadget Salvation strives for a safe, quick and easy selling experience with free shipping and returns. It's an online solution to sell iPhone 11 Pro Max and other gadgets in exchange for top cash. To get an instant quote, use its online catalogue to find your device and answer a few details about your iPhone 11 Pro Max. Based on that information, the system provides you an estimation. Once you accept your estimate, print out the USPS prepaid shipping label that they send you when you finish the checkout form. Then, drop-off your package and wait for your payment, that will be sent within 48 hours from the reception of your iPhone 11 Pro Max. Payment is made via Check, Zelle, PayPal or Venmo. We have checked on review sites like Trustpilot and Facebook, about its service and they have good ratings.

We find some good deals to sell iPhone 11 Pro Max:

For an unlocked pre-owned iPhone 11 Pro Max with 512GB in flawless condition and fully functional you’ll get $605.

For an iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB AT&T in brand new condition and fully functional, you’ll receive $510.

For an unlocked iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB in flawless condition and fully functional, you will get $464.

Gift Card or Credit for Apple Products

Apple Trade-in Program

Apple, the big manufacturer, has its buyback program for certain used Apple products. The brand offers to trade-in your used devices for a credit towards new Apple products or a gift card. They have the option to trade-in online or in-store. For instance, if you decided to trade-in online, enter their site and find your right model and answer questions about its condition. They’ll give you a quote and send you a shipping kit for free. You’ll get your e-gift card by email within two weeks, after Apple employees inspect your device. While, in store trade-in, they give you instant credit for your next Apple purchase.