



While the casinos in Las Vegas are still busy, emerging technologies mean that online casinos now rival traditional brick-and-mortar establishments. Improving technology over the last few years means that online casinos offer amazing graphics, exciting gameplay and a huge variety of favorite games. People can play from the comfort of their own homes and they are loving this experience.

So, the big question is; what does the future hold for online casinos? Well, there is no doubt that they are going to continue to get bigger and better. Let’s take a look at a few technologies that are emerging in this industry.

Virtual Reality

Are you familiar with virtual reality? It’s a technology which is delimiting many industries. If you are not, it is time to learn more about it because it is an exciting new development in the online casino industry that we may get to enjoy in the next few years. Essentially, through an advanced headset, players can enter into an immersive new world and have fun. Already, virtual reality headsets, such as Oculus Rift, allow gamers to enter the world of their favorite games on PlayStation and Xbox. In the future, it is likely that virtual reality will take players into a Las Vegas casino and allow you to join a table and play your favorite games.

Pay n Play

Online casinos have grown in popularity over recent years. One thing we know about players is that they want to enjoy their favorite games and they want to enjoy them now. In other words, people want a fast gaming experience. This is something that is already being provided by pay n play casinos and we are likely to see the emergence of new operators over the next few years. Pay n play casinos mean that they have teamed up with Trustly to provide a quick way to game. No longer do you have to go through the boring and time-consuming registration process. The account is created for you and you can get to the best part – gaming! Here, you will find further clarifications on pay n play casinos.

Augmented Reality

A lot of people get virtual reality and augmented reality mixed up. But they are different and it is likely that we will see both in the future for online casinos. Augmented reality means that players will be able to bring their gaming to them and into their real world. As an example of how augmented reality would world, online casinos could bring a roulette wheel into a player’s living room. There could also be digital cards laid out on their table so that they can enjoy a game of poker. The casino can be brought to a player and they do not have to leave their house. Again, it is all about making the playing experience as real as possible.

Paying with Bitcoin

Already, there are some casinos that are allowing players to pay with Bitcoin. It is likely in the future that more operators are going to offer this option. This is going to allow players to enjoy versatility and for them to choose the best way to pay for the games they enjoy. There is no doubt that digital payment method options are growing online and the natural development would be to include Bitcoin.